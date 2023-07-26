Serving Others – It is what LIONS are all about. It is in our motto - "WE SERVE"!
Whether we provide handicapped -accessible ramps to doing pre-school children's eye screenings (KidSight), we are in our community for everyone.
The activities and programs we support at the Waverly Library and Senior Center along with our active involvement by sponsoring Cub Scout Pack 3090 and B.S.A. Scout Troop 90, we are committed to Serving the community.
The Waverly Lions Club is open to all men and women 18-years of age and older residing in the Waverly-Shell Rock area. We even have members living & working outside this area.
Serving others is our goal no matter wherever we are found. We are also the chartered partners for Cub Scout Pack 3090 & Scouts BSA Troop 90 and the 'Scouts 90' Leo club.
Let's put it this way---"We Want You to be a LION". You are invited to attend one of our regular meetings on the second & fourth Monday's at 7:00 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ. Introduce yourself, be Welcomed, be Invited to Join by a current Lion member and get Involved! Better yet, find out about an upcoming service project or fundraising activity and really become a Lion.
The Waverly Lions have recently inducted six new members ---will you be the, next new Lion? We hope so! Contact Lion Stephen Becker at lionstephenb@mediacombb.net or Lion Mark
Trax at mfchar1es9@gmail.com for additional information.
The Waverly Lions Club will be celebrating its 80th year of Service to others in 2024. Lions have been Serving in our communities and around the world since 1917, now with more than 1.4 million members in more than 200-countries. Lions make a difference by providing 'Loving Service to others'.
We invite everyone to check us out ---the Waverly Lions need your input to help grow the service opportunities for our communities.
Let us by your 'Service Family'! Visit with us, Learn more about us, get Involved with us and Join Us --Be a Lion and SERVE others lovingly.
REMINDER: Your Waverly Lions will be at the Fareway store on Saturday, August 26th to Share information on our service projects and accept financial donations, as well as, used eye glasses and hearing aids.
SPECIAL NOTICE to ALL children who will be 11, 12 or 13 years of age on November 15, 2023 to Participate in the Lions 'PEACE POSTER' Contest. This year's theme is "Dare to Dream". The 'Peace Poster' creative workshop will be held on September 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to Noon at Peace United Church of Christ, 1800 11th Street SE, Waverly. All drawing materials and approved artwork must be no smaller than 13x20 inches or larger than 20x24 inches in size.
Preliminary ideas may be suggest and worked on prior to Sept. 23. All participants will be recognized and will be judged with winning entries to receive monetary recognitions as well.
The use of lettering & numbering on the front of the poster, in any language, is not allowed. All artist signatures or initials should be written on the back of the poster. All finalized work to be completed on Sept. 23.
Parent(s) of participants must RSVP their child's attending between September 15-20th to Lion Stephen at lionstephenb@mediacombb.net. Please respond with the child's full name and birth date. Remember that the theme design should reflect "Dare to Dream."