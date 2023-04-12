Waverly Lions Club welcomed Dave Schildroth and Zach Drape as new members during a recent regularly scheduled Monday evening meeting. Sponsors were longtime Lion Stephen Becker (member 33 years) and Lion Augie Waltman (member 26 years).
Lions Club is a volunteer organization of civic minded men and women who maintain high ethical and moral standards and are committed to serving in their local community. The Waverly Lions Club was chartered in 1944, first sponsored by the Cedar Falls Club. Working to prevent blindness and hearing loss is a special emphasis of the organization and ongoing projects include Kid Sight Vision Screening, ramps for the handicapped and shelters for parks. Their club motto is “we serve.”
Waverly Lions have also completed projects for Bartels, Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Waverly Child Care and Preschool, the Waverly Parks, Public Library, Rail Trail, and the Senior Citizens Center. This service club has also donated funds to Bremer County Historical Museum, Eye Glass and Hearing Aid Assistance, NICA Food, Wartburg Community Symphony, W-SR schools, Heritage Days, the Waverly Municipal Band and many others.
At the local level, the Waverly Lions Club is the proud and chartered partner for the Cub Scout Pack 3090 and B.C.A. Boys & Girls Troop 9. It also sponsors the W-SR and Scouts 90 Leo Clubs.
At the international level, Lions Club International (LCI) supports sight and hearing conservation, disaster relief, youth exchange and educational programs. Their global service is centered around five main areas of need: diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer. In 1968 Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) was created which provides the 1.4 million LCI members of this volunteer organization an ever greater outreach to help people in more than 200 countries and geographic areas.
The local Waverly Lions Club meets every second and fourth Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly and new members are welcome. For more information, please contact Club President Jordan Alborn at (319) 230-7154, or Lion members Stephen Becker (319) 234-2374 or Mark Trax (319) 352-5108.
Waverly Lions raise funds- which are dispersed locally and internationally- through pancake breakfasts (three times yearly: spring, during Heritage Days, and fall), White Cane Day (in August), and frozen food sales (in November).
The Lions Club Spring Pancake Breakfast will be held April 16 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Waverly 4-H building. You are invited to come enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast and support this local service organization.