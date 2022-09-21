“Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion”
The Waverly Lions Club needs you to be one of us as we reach out to serve our fellow citizens.
Lions are men and women 18-years and older providing support to our community and the world since 1917. The Waverly club began in 1944 and presently is comprised of nearly 40-members.
- The Waverly Lions perform the KidSight pre-school eye screenings of more than 200-young children each year in the Waverly-Shell Rock area. The Lions also accept used eye glasses and hearing aids at the following locations: Wolf Optical, Eye Care Center, Walmart Optical, Palesteani Optical, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waverly Library and Bartels – west entrance. The Lions provide assistance to those individuals in need of eye glasses/hearing aids as needed. Applications for assistance are available by sending an inquiry to Waverly Lions, 114 21st St., SW, Waverly, IA. 50677.
- The Waverly Lions are active in participating in the five-focus areas of Lions Clubs International — — Childhood Cancer, Diabetes Awareness, Environment, Hunger and Vision-Hearing. The Lions work cooperatively with many other local groups, churches, businesses and associations to continue to grow Service to all of our community efforts to Help others.
Three times a year the Waverly Lions hold our Pancake breakfasts (April & October – 4-H building and July at the Waverly airport during Heritage Days). The other fundraisers the Lions do are the ‘Frozen Pies & Soups’ sale during October-November and the ‘White Cane Days’ in August. 100% of all monies raised must be returned to the community to support those in need and the five-LCI-focus areas.
Our signature Service project is providing ramps for Handicapped individuals at no cost to those being assisted.
The Waverly Lions sponsor Cub Scout Pack 90 and the B.S.A. Troop 90 – Boys & Girls, as well as the ‘Scouts 90’ Leo Club and Waverly-Shell Rock High School Leo Club. Scouting involves girls & boys in kindergarten through the age of 17. Leos are young men & women 12-17 years of age. If interested in the Cub Scout program (K-5) send an inquiry to Cub Scout Pack 90, 2104 3rd Avenue NW, Waverly, IA. 50677; for the older Scouting program (10-17 years) send an inquiry to Troop 90, 7424 Winslow Rd., Janesville, IA. 50647 and for the W-SR Leos send an inquiry to W-SR Leo Club, 1310 Grandview Avenue, Waverly, IA. 50677 and the ‘Scouts 90’ Leo Club send an inquiry to ‘Scouts 90’ Leo Club, 1618 Lark Lane, Waterloo, IA. 50701.
The Waverly Lions meet on the 2nd & 4th Monday evenings and of course anyone is invited to participate in our many Service projects. If interested and wishing to learn more about Lions and/or being invited to join; please send an inquiry to Waverly Lions, 114 21st St., SW, Waverly, IA. 50677.