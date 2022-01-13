A Waverly man is recovering in a Charles City hospital after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Floyd County.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Brian Wrage, 45, of Waverly, was driving northbound on Lancer Avenue between Floyd and Rudd in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 18. His truck was then hit broadside by a 2002 Peterbilt semi, driven by Craig Riffey, 33, of Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Wrage was then taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance Service for his injuries. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Floyd Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.