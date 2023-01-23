The Waverly Market is a reality but fulfilling its potential is a matter of hard work.
That’s what Tim and Rebecca Lalk, of Waverly, are counting on. They plan on working hard to bring their vision to fruition.
In mid-November, they put their shingle at 123 E. Bremer Ave., and staked the territory of the Waverly Market in the former location of B.E. Mick’s, the women’s clothing store.
“We liked the idea of a market because it was open to a lot of people and it has an open feel to it,” Tim said.
Since then, the entrepreneurial couple has continued to test the concept with the understanding that ultimately, they will evolve until the vision they have aligns with the needs of the local market.
The concept is simple and unique for the area, the Lalks say.
They hope to grow on Waverly’s main street by offering the 2,500-square-foot main floor to small business owners looking for a storefront exposure. There are three options for local businesses— a monthly rent, a weekend pop-ups, or consignment, depending on their needs and resources. Another 2,500-square-foot space in the basement is awaiting its purpose, the owners added.
The peak so far was during the holidays, when merchants packed the space, but the Lalks want to fill the store throughout the year with vibrant presence where customers and creative talent transact from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
On Saturday, Erika Lindgren, a former history Wartburg professor, and Leilani Zart, a chemistry teacher at Wartburg, welcomed customers in the space at the Waverly Market. Both hope to establish a more permanent presence in that location.
Lindgren is the creative mind behind AriBo Arts, a business which memorializes her two cats, Aristotle and Boethius, and specialties in fiber arts and jewelry. Her colleague, Zart, is the co-owner, along with husband Matthew, of BioInspired, a business that focuses on handcrafted artisan soaps, beeswax candle and other care products inspired by nature. For the Lalks, appealing to a diverse group of business owners is essential to the success of the market.
“I am open to break into some of the food vendors, some of the specialty items, like cupcakes, and breads, for instance,” Tim said.
“We’ve had a smokehouse guy before, specialty meats, and we have even people who grow lion’s mane and oyster mushrooms,” he said.
On Saturday, two New Hampton residents, Jessica Flancha and her daughter, Katlyn, an eighth-grader who is interested in selling her bags and shirts, prospected the opportunities at the Waverly Market, suggesting that the Lalks are on the right track with the concept.
Tim and Rebecca have lived in Waverly for 20 years and their kids, Leah, 12, and Asher, 10, are an integral part of the family innovation team, as they are homeschooled. The family owns another building on main street and when the clothing store closed about a year and a half ago, they decided to buy the building and use it to support the downtown.
“We need to get as much traffic down here before the bridge is replaced,” Tim said. “Making this work is our long-term plan.”