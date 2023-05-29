Waverly marks Memorial Day at WAVP, Avenue of the Flags displayed at Harlington Cemetery

The living have a duty to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and also, to remember their names. That was the message that historian Dr. Terrence Lindell, a Wartburg College professor, delivered to those who had gathered at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Memorial Day to do just that–honor and remember.
Lindell recounted the history of the Bremer County veterans who died in the Vietnam War. Their names are listed on a plaque at the Statue of Liberty Memorial in front of the Bremer County Courthouse. Two names are missing from the plaque, Lindell said.
(Read his remarks in the next edition of the Bremer County Independent).
The program started with patriotic music performed by Waverly-Shell Rock students by the Cedar River for a tribute to Navy veterans.
During the ceremony, Rich Miller, impeccable in his Navy uniform, placed a wreath in the river in honor of those who perished at sea.
Meanwhile a squad of area veterans delivered a gun salute.
Many families watched the ceremony from the balcony of the WAVP, others lined up closer under the trees near the river.
Then the ceremony moved inside.
At Harlington Cemetery, where the Memorial Day ceremony used to take place in the past, the Avenue of the Flags, an impressive display of big flags, attracted a lot of community members in the afternoon.
Read more about it in Thursday’s Bremer County Independent.