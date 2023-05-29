 Skip to main content
Waverly marks Memorial Day at WAVP, Avenue of the Flags displayed at Harlington Cemetery

  • Updated

The veterans delivered a 21-gun salute during the ceremony paying tribute to Navy veterans, kicking off the memorial Day program at the WAVP in Waverly on Monday.
Memorial Day 2023-Rich Miller

Navy Corpsman Rich Miller, the Commander of the Marine Corps League in Waverly, is about to start the Wreath Dedication ceremony, which honors those lost at sea. This ceremony kicked off the 2023 Memorial Day celebration in town on May 29. 

The living have a duty to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and also, to remember their names. That was the message that historian Dr. Terrence Lindell, a Wartburg College professor, delivered to those who had gathered at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Memorial Day to do just that–honor and remember.

Memorial Day-Courthouse

At the Bremer County Courthouse, the Statue of Liberty Memorial features the names of Bremer County Veterans who died in the Vietnam War. Two names are missing and need to be added to a future plaque, historian Terry Lindell, the featured Memorial Day speaker, reminded those who had gathered at the Waverly Area Veterans Post for the commemorative service.

Lindell recounted the history of the Bremer County veterans who died in the Vietnam War. Their names are listed on a plaque at the Statue of Liberty Memorial in front of the Bremer County Courthouse. Two names are missing from the plaque, Lindell said.

The program started with patriotic music performed by Waverly-Shell Rock students by the Cedar River for a tribute to Navy veterans.

During the ceremony, Rich Miller, impeccable in his Navy uniform, placed a wreath in the river in honor of those who perished at sea.

Meanwhile a squad of area veterans delivered a gun salute.

Many families watched the ceremony from the balcony of the WAVP, others lined up closer under the trees near the river.

Then the ceremony moved inside.

Avenue of the flags

The Avenue of the Flags, which features an impressive display along many sections of Waverly's Harlington Cemetery, is a big local attraction. This year, as last, the display will stay on for a week, so area community members may be able to enjoy it longer. 

At Harlington Cemetery, where the Memorial Day ceremony used to take place in the past, the Avenue of the Flags, an impressive display of big flags, attracted a lot of community members in the afternoon.

