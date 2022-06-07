The voters have spoken.
In the only contested local race in Bremer County in the June 7 primaries, excluding the 3-way race for State Representative in District 58, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman is the GOP pick for Bremer County treasurer.
Unofficial results released by the Bremer County Auditor’s Office after the 8 p.m. close of the polls show that Hoffman garnered 889 votes or 53.46% to 771 or 46.36% for Angela Burrows, who worked at the treasurer’s office for two decades.
Hoffman and Burrows, both on the Republican ticket, vied for the post, which will be vacated after the retirement of longtime treasurer Sue Shonka.
There are “less than 10” provisional ballots and one military ballot, Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf told Waverly newspapers, adding that they would not be able to change the results significantly. The results will be canvassed on June 14.
“I am appreciative of the voters who supported me with their vote and I am looking forward to being on the ballot on Nov. 8,” Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers shortly after reviewing the results at the Bremer County Courthouse on Tuesday night.
Regarding his plans to continue his term as mayor, which is slated to end on Dec. 31, 2023, Hoffman said he would plan to finish his term if the law allows it.