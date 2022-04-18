Area kids – and their parents – will be thrilled to learn that the PlayPlace at the Waverly McDonald’s is now open for fun.
The fully renovated, $750,000 space, which features the biggest PlayPlace in Iowa, officially opened Friday even though it had been welcoming guests for the past two weeks.
The PlayPlace installation is twice the size of the old one, owner Scott Soifer told Waverly Newspapers.
The remodel included new flooring, ceilings, restrooms and the new front counter service area, he added.
Started two years ago in anticipation of the 10th anniversary of the opening at the current site of the Waverly franchise, the play area, like those of all company franchises, was closed to the public during the pandemic in compliance with health guidelines.
It had been a long wait, brought on by the unknowns of the pandemic, but Friday, just ahead of Easter, was an opportunity to celebrate what had been accomplished.
The area officially reopened with plenty of children running up and down the installation while a ribbon cutting ceremony took place.
Scott Soifer, and his wife, Lisa, the owners of the franchise, came to town from Charles City for the occasion.
There was a lot to rejoice about, not just for the public, but also for the owners. The Soifers’ three children love to play here, their parents said.
The Waverly PlayPlace is one of four in the Cedar Valley. Oelwein, Evansdale and New Hampton also have play areas for kids and they, too, have reopened.
Soifer, who took over the family business started by his late father, Sam, with support and help from his late mother, Barbara, said he has a sentimental connection to the Waverly McDonald’s because he came here as a kid.
The original McDonald’s was in the Willow Lawn Mall parking area in Waverly, but after the 500-year flood of 2008, the new restaurant at 1203 Fourth St. Southwest was built. It opened for business in 2010.
Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver and a couple of chamber representatives, including Tiffany Schrage, and Corrie Ramige from the Waverly Health Center, attended the low-key ceremony.
A McDonald’s red ribbon was cut, as is customary in town, with the oversized scissors Toliver uses for such occasions.
In impromptu remarks prior to the ceremony Soifer briefly reflected on the challenges posed by the pandemic in the past two years and about the uncertainty that faced his new remodel plans when the pandemic hit.
“There we were, reinvesting in the long term in the Waverly community,” he said, noting some of the challenges. “Obviously, we are excited about it.”
He noted mobile table service has been added to the playground area. It allows parents to order without leaving the kids unsupervised or interrupting conversations with friends.
He said because of the pandemic, a lot has changed.
“Mobile orders have picked up,” he said. “There has been a lot of change over the past two years and we are excited to recommit to Waverly.”