Since the year 2000, the Miracle League has been giving opportunities to children with disabilities who may not be able to play baseball on a conventional field.
Since the inception of the league, there are now over 300 leagues around the country that play on the custom-designed, rubberized turf and there is now a Miracle Field in Waverly, with the soft opening on June 17.
“Former mayor Dean Soash mentioned including a Miracle League field from the beginning,” chair of the ball diamond task force, Jeremy Langner, said. “It’s always been at the forefront in the design process and it was great to get the field in there.”
For the Miracle Field organizer, Stacy Meisgeier, helping kids with special needs has been her passion since her career started.
“I’m the special education director for the Waverly-Shell Rock district,” Meisgeier said. “I taught special education for 10 years and was an instructional coach for W-SR. I was a former coach for Special Olympics when I taught in Illinois.
“What really got me going on my career path was that I was able to help out a family friend that was not able to speak because of their disability, and they used my voice to be recorded into their communication device. Ever since then, I’ve been an advocate for the community. I think this brings a voice to bring the community together.”
The field is sponsored by the Waverly Kiwanis group and the response to the field has been nothing but positive.
“It’s been really positive. Everyone’s enjoyed coming together and making this happen,” Langner said.
The rubberized turf allows children with wheelchairs or other assertive devices to move around the field unlike a conventional field.
“It really brings out the inclusiveness and to see people come out and play ball just like their peers is an amazing experience,” Langner said.
According to miracleleague.com, “The Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated just like other athletes. To help the athletes, the Miracle League uses a “buddy” system – pairing each player with an able-bodied peer. The result is a bond that cannot be described. The Miracle League serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional baseball leagues.”
The plan for June 17 is that members of the Go-Hawk baseball and softball teams are going to volunteer and be paired with an athlete and make sure they are safe, having fun and creating bonds and memories to last a lifetime.
“There’s going to be two games, one at 10 and another at 11,” Meisgeier said. “Each game will be an hour long with the volunteers, not only from the baseball and softball teams, but also volunteers from local businesses and people within the community. Our goal is to get three innings in with every player getting to bat, and every player gets to score. Hopefully it will be a real festive event.”