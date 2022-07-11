WATERLOO, IA– The Waverly Mobile Food Pantry will be moving from Embassy Vineyard Church (319 W Bremer Ave) to the Waverly City Hall (200 1st St NE) beginning on July 12. It will still be held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30pm.
Ongoing, from previous release – Personal Care Drive (lasts until August 7th)
Personal care items include (but are not limited to): soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper, feminine hygiene, toothbrushes, baby wipes, tissues, diapers, deodorant, etc.
This drive lasts until August 7th and there are multiple ways to participate:
1. Participating businesses have an NEIFB-marked barrel for community members to place personal care items for donation in.
2. For one day, on August 6th, NEIFB staff and volunteers will be collecting and encouraging on-site donations at Walmart (both Cedar Falls & Waterloo locations). To help on this day, sign up at: www.neifb.volunteerhub.com
3. This year we also have an Amazon wish list, which enables quick and easy donation from anywhere. We encourage you to also share this with people. https://amzn.to/3HUayvh
About the Northeast Iowa Food Bank:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributes nutritious food and grocery products to 168 nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance. For 40 years, the Food Bank has alleviated hunger and provided nutrition education through its programs. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 9.4 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank oversees eight programs that serve our communities: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden. The Food Bank is a proud member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America.