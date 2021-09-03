Laura Deeds is a mom of three.
By day, she works in healthcare.
By night, when the day’s duties are done, and “everyone is tucked away,” she is a writer.
Reconciling motherhood with writerhood came about coincidentally for Laura, but the result is tangible and transformative.
It comes in the form of a 124-page book called, “This Caffeinated Life: Surviving Motherhood with Humor and Sarcasm, Grit, Grace, God and a lot of Caffeine.”
This is Laura’s writing debut, and her fourth child of sorts.
“I accidentally wrote a book when my grandmother told me to write a book,” she said. “And when grandmother tells you to write something, you don’t disobey.”
A 2003 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Laura says the education she received in Waverly, as well as the upbringing she had as the oldest of four in the family of Julie and Jeff Meyers, positioned her to challenge herself and follow up on her grandmother’s command.
The title shows a mother needs a toolbox of skills and helpers to make it through – from wit, to wisdom, to faith, to character, to coffee.
In the 27 chapters that comprise the book, Laura has poured her soul about the complexities of motherhood, which often come with feelings of inadequacy and fears about raising a child in a safe environment.
“I want to offer mothers hope and encouragement through the struggles of motherhood,” she said.
In the text, she generously shares her own experiences of becoming a mother, of raising a child that “plays hard and breaks hard.”
One of the most intense moments in the book is an experience that she will never forget.
About 14 years ago, then a new mother with a newborn-first baby, she was sleeping at home when robbers broke into her house.
She and the baby survived, unharmed, but the experience was life-changing.
Eventually, the criminal was caught and Laura was able to face him in court before he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for multiple burglaries.
“I told him that he had taken my peace and security away from me, but that I can forgive him and pray for him to change his ways,” she said.
That incident is recounted in the book, along with other life-changing challenges.
GRANDMOTHER DONNA AS CO-AUTHOR
As she wrote the book, Laura shared chapters with her maternal grandmother, Donna Masmar, a retired nurse, who provided copious feedback in emails.
Just as importantly, adding to the depth of the book, Donna wrote her own recollections about her own motherhood experiences.
Unbeknownst to her, Laura included some of the comments in the book.
Donna, who lives in Charles City, turned 89 on Sept. 3, and her present, fittingly, was a copy of the book she helped inspire.
When she received her copy as a birthday present, Donna was as surprised as she was flattered that she had become a co-author.
In so many ways, the book can be read as an intergenerational dialogue between two women separated by time, but connected by blood, and deep friendship.
“Writing has become a therapy to me,” Laura said. “Especially surviving through the second year of the pandemic as a mother.”
Laura’s husband, Josh, was very supportive of her creative endeavor, and on many occasions would take the kids, now 14, 10 and 5, to the park to give her space to write.
In recounting the blessings of the process, Laura also credits her coffee ritual with providing the mental spark and calm to create.
She is overwhelmed by the positive responses she has heard from readers and friends, telling her how relatable the book is.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, at Three Pines Farm, located at 9611 Wagner Road in Cedar Falls (between Denver and Janesville), she will sign copies of her book from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests will be able to purchase paperback copies for $11.95, which will include a gift from the author.
WestBow Press, a Christian publisher, and sister publisher to Thomas Nelson, published Laura’s book. It can be found online, as well as the publisher’s website.
“I hope to continue writing because it has become a therapy for me,” she said. “I hope to have another book in the future.”