Calling all Waverly-area band musicians to the 2023 season of the Greater Waverly Area Municipal Band! It’s that time again. It’s time to get started with our musical endeavors for this summer.
Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. (running to 8:30 p.m.) in the W-SR middle school band room, and continue every Wednesday evening (same place and time) through the months of June and July. The first rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.
Concerts are on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., in Kohlmann Park along the river. The band reads the music on Wednesday nights, and then performs it the next night. The next week is all new music, repeating the process each week. Rain site is the W-SR Middle School Auditorium. Concerts begin on June 1.
The “season” will run all five Thursdays of June and the first three Thursdays of July (June 1 – July 20). The first rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday May, 24.
All are welcome to join the band, whether for all the concerts or just a few. There is no audition to get in – all you have to do is want to participate! Everyone is needed – no one is too young or too old (the band has middle-schoolers and 80 year-olds), too practiced or not enough practiced (the band has college music majors and not-so-college-music-major-y people). It’s a bunch of people who come together to have fun making good music – why not join?
One special note: because of the intense specificity of muni band percussion parts and the skills needed to successfully navigate them, the band asks that young percussionists wanting to play have at least two years of school band behind them before they join the band.
Need an instrument, have questions or want to get involved? Give Dr. Craig A. Hancock a holler at (319) 361-3539 or craig.hancock@wartburg.edu.