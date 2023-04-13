The Waverly Municipal Golf Course has been a staple in town and they aren’t going anywhere.
With the weather forcing the course to run on a "to be determined schedule", there have only been a few days to get out and play.
“We really haven’t had the weather to cooperate with us thus far,” head pro Jordan David said. “We’ve had some good days, but overall we’ve been pretty slow up to this point.”
The weather for the upcoming weeks is looking like prime spring golfing weather and the course is already seeing names fly onto the tee sheet with people getting their spots.
“We’re expecting a big step up,” David said. “We’ve already got a bunch of names on the tee sheet and that’s only going to grow as we get closer to these nicer days.”
Waverly Municipal Golf Course offers a few different leagues for all levels of golfers, both men and women’s, where the registration is already open.
“To join a league, or really do anything, we go off of waverlygolf.com,” David said. “We are certainly always here if anyone has any questions. If someone wanted to join a league, our leagues are posted for men’s and women’s. We’ve got a nine-hole and 18-hole men’s league as well as a nine-hole ladies league.
“For the casual golfer, we have a group of ladies that play Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. and that works as our senior ladies league. It’s open to any lady that enjoys golf and wants to play.”
Tournaments are usually the highlights of the golf season and the muni is chalked full of tournaments for locals to play in.
“We’ve got another big tournament schedule for the year,” David said. “We usually run around 35 to 40 a year. Once again, at waverlygolf.com, we’ve got the full tournament schedule posted and that’s where people can register. We’ve got just about every format that people enjoy and can play in.”
Over the winter, the city of Waverly agreed to purchase the clubhouse and turn that into more of a public area than a closed off country club.
“There was a private country club, social environment and that will now be open to everybody,” David said. “We are more of a true municipal facility now. The beverage service and the food service that is coming will be open to everyone. With those changes, people can expect a better overall golfing experience.”
For lessons, golfers can contact David through the waverlygolf.com website and check out his page or you can call the proshop at 319-352-1530.