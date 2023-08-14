The Waverly Municipal Outdoor Pool will be closing for the day at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The pool will have its last day of the season on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Entertainment Guide
News in your Inbox!
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
64°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage: 46%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:15:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:13:32 PM
Today
A shower is possible early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A shower is possible early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 79F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.