The Waverly City Council on Monday heard the story of Capt. Virgil Daniels, a Black airman who moved to Waverly about 1955, and of how Waverly residents worked to welcome his family to town over the objections of some.
The events, which transpired in February 1955 against the backdrop of the McCarthy era, prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, thrust Waverly in the national spotlight, ultimately prompting a one-time $10,000 civics grant from the Ford Foundation’s Fund for the Republic. The grant, which operated from 1951-1959, focused on protecting freedom of speech and other civil liberties.
During her presentation on Feb. 7, Paulette Will, a 1963 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock now living in Minneapolis, reviewed the history for the council.
Will noted in her introductory remarks that it had been 96 years since Feb. 7, 1926, that Carter G. Woodson, a journalist of African American life and history, initiated the first celebration which led to Black History Month.
In February 1955, Will was 11 and living in Waverly when the incident happened.
She told the council Capt. Daniels later moved his family in across from her backyard and recalled playing alongside his children at the time.
Will had previously described these events in a letter to the editor in the Oct. 1, 2020, Waverly Democrat.
A self-proclaimed “non-historian,” she then dug deeper into the record, including the Princeton University Library Special Collections, presenting the findings for the first time to the Waverly Human Equity and Diversity Commission on July 13, 2021.
Will outlined her commitment to civics, noting in her Feb. 7 Zoom presentation to the council that she had worked to help the emerging Czech Republic after the fall of the Berlin Wall and has served for six years as a member of the Minneapolis Advisory Committee on Aging.
She said Capt. Daniels was stationed at a now-defunct Air Force radar base south of Waverly and sought housing locally for his family to avoid a 21-mile commute from the temporary housing he found in what Will described as a segregated area of Waterloo.
Daniels’ workplace, the Waverly Air Force Station (1951-69), was among 28 stations built as part of the second segment of the Air Defense Command “permanent radar network.” Construction of the network was prompted by the start of the Korean War on July 11, 1950.
Daniels believed he had found housing at the Miller apartments in Waverly and made a deposit to the Claire Baker rental agency for an apartment. Some residents of the complex circulated a petition indicating they would move if Daniels’ application was accepted.
However, another resident, Sherman Spear, learned of the petition to deny the family residency based on race and took action.
He wrote a letter to the editor that was published the Waverly paper on Feb. 15, 1955, and soon organized an effort with Richard Leslie, a chamber of commerce member and attorney, as well as Fred Erbe, another resident, to allow Capt. Daniels to move into the Miller apartments.
“Within 48 hours, the leasing company invited Capt. Daniels to locate in the Miller apartments,” Will wrote in her presentation.
“Capt. gets key to apartment” a headline in the paper reads underneath a picture showing a hand-off the keys.
Daniels was a brother of singer Billy Daniels, one of the first Black singers to cross into the mainstream entertainment scene.
What happened to Capt. Daniels in Waverly drew national attention.
On Feb. 21, 1955, the Des Moines Register opined about the incident. Life Magazine sent a reporter and a photographer to cover the story, which appeared on April 25, 1955.
Meanwhile, Capt. Daniels decided his family needed a three-bedroom house instead.
Will said Leslie, the attorney, gave up a house he was about to rent at 1315 Second Ave. SW to make it available to the Daniels family.
Because of the actions of these local citizens in championing the Daniels family, The Ford Foundation Fund for the Republic awarded $10,000 to Waverly.
“Waverly takes a bow and 10 grand” a story in the newspaper reads. The subhead continues: “Paul Hoffman Cites City As ‘Living Bill Of Rights’ To Nation.”
“’The people of Waverly are a living bill of rights,’ said Paul Hoffman of the Ford Foundation, as he presented the city a check for $10,000 on behalf of the Fund for the Republic,” the story reads.
Waverly was the first city to receive an award from that organization, according to the article.
Speaking before an audience of 800, including schoolchildren, Hoffman said that that the “friendly feeling in Waverly had gone beyond the boundaries of the city and even the state.”
“Waverly’s action will tell the world what most of us already know — that color has nothing to do with character or competence,” he said, according to the story.
The Waverly Democrat, in an April 1, 1955, editorial, specifically recognized Spear, who initiated the action, Erbe and Leslie, who heeded the call to action which helped solve the housing problem for the Daniels family.
“The head of the Waverly Parent Teacher Association and the Superintendent of Waverly Public Schools were named by the Civic Affairs Committee of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to the three-member committee to accept applications for and award the scholarship from the $10,000 award to a Waverly high school senior,” Will wrote.
According to the Feb. 8, 1956, Bremer County Independent, “The Civic Area Committee of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce voted Friday (Feb. 3, 1956) to establish a scholarship with the $10,000 grant received from the Fund for the Republic. The scholarship will be awarded a Waverly high school senior each year for the study of civil liberties and human rights.”
The scholarship was expected to amount to $300 a year based on the plan at the time, to purchase government bonds, the paper reported.
According to newspaper reports, the recipients were: Patricia McGrane — St. Theresa College for elementary education (June 22, 1956, Waverly Democrat); Ray Miller — Loras College / U.S. Air Force Academy hopeful (May 17, 1957); Meta Fokkena, of Germany, planning to attend Wartburg College (June 27, 1958); Rosemary Matherny, of Yugoslavia — Iowa State Teachers College for German and speech (May 22, 1959).
According to Will, the last reported awardee, Kathy Carver, received a Ford Foundation scholarship on May 22, 1963.
“There’s no ultimate conclusion to what happened to the $10,000,” Will told the council Monday, referring to the principal amount.
However, according to an editorial published in the Waverly Democrat on Oct. 21, 1960, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and its Civic Committee had decided that the $10,000 could be used for a possible county hospital to be built on the east side of Waverly. A referendum for Nov. 8 proposed.
“After that the trail went cold ,” Will told the council. “The referendum didn’t pass.”
Will continued: “I want the facts that I am presenting today to ultimately lead to an appropriate recognition of Captain Virgil A. Daniels and the history of his time in Waverly. There is no ultimate conclusion to what you are about to learn about the $10,000 grant.
“However, there are decisions, conversations, and choices that the city of Waverly may want to take that will ensure that Captain Virgil Daniels and his family’s time will not be totally unknown when Waverly celebrates its bicentennial in 2057,” Will wrote.
COUNCIL COMMENTS
In her written notes, Will credited Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen for recognizing the historic incident of discrimination by some Waverly citizens in 1955 against Capt. Daniels at the Martin Luther King Day City Council meeting a year ago, Jan. 21, 2021.
Birgen thanked Will for the presentation and the list of suggestions on the last page of the report.
The council’s human equity and diversity commission is fairly recent, and Birgen said he appreciated anything the council could do to clarify its role, support and recognize “the good work that they continue to do.”
“I do like the idea of establishing these scholarships or talking about school curriculum,” said Birgen, who teaches college and sits on the library board of trustees and historic preservation commission. “I also like the idea of expanding the human equity library. I think those are things that are very accessible to do.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, who sits on the diversity commission, thanked Will for her correspondence, persistence and support for the human equity and diversity commission and bringing this forward.
Kathy Carver Hardwig, of Waverly, the 1963 recipient, told Waverly Newspapers she used the money for college, when, in the fall of 1963, she enrolled at the State College of Iowa, now the University of Northern Iowa, to become a teacher.
Now a retired real estate broker in the San Francisco Bay area, Hardwig said Capt. Daniels’ legacy should be preserved and taught.
“Every student should learn about the discrimination that happened to the Daniels family and how the town changed the course and accepted the family,” Hardwig said.
“I think any conversation that can be had in a public forum should include the (diversity) commission because they’re part of a small town with a very limited budget and you never know who might come forward and help fund them,” Will added. “It’s very possible that if there is a larger conversation some entity with deep pockets might decide to pay for the fees for attending human equity and diversity conferences. I understand that there are some very nearby in Cedar Falls.”
“I am just following history,” Will told the Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Wednesday. “It is so important. You never know what you’re going to find when you follow history.”