The Waverly Newspapers team would like to congratulate those who won during the April 2022 round of bingo. These winners include: Shirley Kuker of Readlyn won $25, Maxine Barber of Waverly won $25, Chris Milligan of Denver won $25, Brenda Geuther of Waverly won $25, Jean Siefken of Janesville won $50 and Mark Lenius of Waverly won $50. Congratulations to all of the winners. Thank you to all of those who played along as well.
