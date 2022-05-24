The Waverly Newspapers team would like to congratulate those who won during the April 2022 round of bingo. These winners include: Shirley Kuker of Readlyn won $25, Maxine Barber of Waverly won $25, Chris Milligan of Denver won $25, Brenda Geuther of Waverly won $25, Jean Siefken of Janesville won $50 and Mark Lenius of Waverly won $50. Congratulations to all of the winners. Thank you to all of those who played along as well.