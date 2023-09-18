Girls
Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield
Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck had another outstanding week on the cross country course. In the two meets last week, Huck was able to win both of the races. In the first one at Osage, Huck ran the course in 19:19 and in Independence, she won with a time of 19:22.
Boys
Aidan Shannon, Wapsie Valley
Aidan Shannon just started running cross country this year, but he has found his niche there. In the Independence invitational late last week, Shannon got the first win of his career with a time of 16:28, 24 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.