Girls
Channing Johnson, Denver
Channing Johnson is looking to become the best setter in Cyclone history and she is well on her way to do just that. In a full slate of games last week, Johnson had 100 assists in the six games and she also had four kills. On defense, Johnson had 26 digs and two blocks. Serving, she had a 97.6% efficiency with just one missed attempt.
Boys
Micah Grier, Denver
Micah Grier got his chance to be running back number one in the Cyclone offense last week against New Hampton and he didn’t waste the opportunity. In the 42-14 win, Grier rushed for 111 yards to lead the team and he also rushed in two touchdowns. On defense, he racked up 4.5 tackles and .5 a tackle for loss.