Boys
Tucker Franzen, Nashua-Plainfield
Tucker Franzen had his breakout game under center for the Huskies on Friday. In the big 46-6 win over BCLUW, Franzen threw for four touchdowns to three different receivers to help lead Nashua-Plainfield to a 3-0 record. Franzen was 6-7 with 134 yards and no interceptions. He also had one rush for four yards and one tackle.
Girls
Kendall Thompson, Janesville
Kendall Thompson had one of the most impactful weeks on the volleyball court in Janesville’s game this week. Thompson slammed home 17 kills in the four-set match against Tripoli with just four errors. Thompson also led the team with 16 digs and served one ace with 94% efficiency behind the line.