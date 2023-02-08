Carrie Wright, our newspaper designer, got some wonderful news last week at the annual awards of the Iowa Newspapers Association where she earned top recognition for her creativity.
She won first place in the best ad designer category and nine other awards.
“My biggest sweep in my 9th year at the newspaper,” she wrote in a post on her Facebook page on Feb. 2, after watching the awards online.
Had it been the Academy Awards, Carrie’s success would have been all over the world, but hard-working, deserving professionals, like her, who achieve peer recognition rarely get mentions beyond a company newsletter or a social media post.
This story is a nod of praise to the resilience and creative spirit Carrie, a 2006 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate, has exhibited over the years at the paper.
But it is also a recognition of her fortitude in another part of her life that there are no medals for--for being a great mom, most recently to newly born Anderson and his brother, London; for being a pillar for her husband Tom, who is fighting cancer; and for being a caring daughter to her parents, Dean and Carol Mitchell in their retirement.
Under any other circumstances, the INA awards would have been a cause for celebration at Waverly Newspapers and at the Wright household, but this year, despite the high visibility of the awards, it was a brief and a much-needed moment of uplift and happy tears in the midst of a lot of ups and downs for the family.
“I cried when I got the news,” Carrie said of the INA awards. “I needed some good news.”
Since the fall, Carrie and Tom have been on a challenging journey together.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, and while eagerly awaiting baby Anderson to join the family, they learned that Tom needed surgery. They have a long road ahead and they are taking it one day at a time.
Caring for Tom and attending to the needs of the baby and London, 7, has been a different journey for Carrie.
“There’s nothing tough about taking care of the people I love,” she said.
She is grateful for the support of family and friends and for the prayers and help they have extended.
“I am so thankful,” she said. “I would have been lost without them.”