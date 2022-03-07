Two members of the Waverly Newspapers staff have earned multiple awards at the Midwest Free Community Papers conference on Friday in Ames.
Graphic designers Carrie Wright and Carrie Fowler — collectively known in the newsroom as “the Carries” — raked in a combined 11 honors for their work with the Waverly Super Shopper and the Buchanan County Super Shopper, which is distributed by our sister paper the Independence Bulletin Journal.
Wright earned a first-place award in Best Advertising Promotion or Special Section Appearing as a Separate Section for the Bremer County Fair section. She also got a second place in Best Advertising Promotion or Special Section Signature Page for a Halloween page.
Additionally, Wright won two third-place awards and two honorable mentions. Her thirds were in General Excellence for Newspapers that Don’t Carry News and Best Advertising Promotion or Special Section Running as ROP about Christmas services. The honorable mentions were for the ROP for the Fall Festival and best self promotion.
Fowler took a first-place honor for Best Grocery Ad which was in the Waverly Super Shopper for the Fareway store in Waverly. She also placed third in the Ad Creation Contest and for Best Miscellaneous Ad Large Space Color for the Buchanan County Super Shopper’s holiday open houses display.
Her honorable mentions were both in the Miscellaneous Ad Small Space category with the Buchanan publication — one with Scooter’s and one for Furniture Showcase.
“It’s a great feeling to be recognized for all the hard work we do all year long,” Wright and Fowler said in a joint statement. “We both love being creative and it’s amazing to have this opportunity to show our work off in a professional environment.
“Getting to go to the conference every year also helps us to grow as designers. We get the chance to learn and network with others in our field.”