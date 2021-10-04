Local voters wanting to learn more about the candidates running in the three contested Waverly City Council races will have an opportunity to do so in-person in a few weeks.
Waverly Newspapers will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers at city hall. Dubbed “Meeting of the Minds,” the format will feature the candidates for Wards 1 and 5, as well as the at-large seat up for grabs.
Expected to attend are Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen and challenger Blake Yanda; Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas and his opponent, Phil Trimble; and At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe and challenger Troy Collins.
The Waverly mayoral and Ward 3 races – which have Adam Hoffman and Rod Drenkow, respectively, as incumbents – are unopposed.
Editor Anelia K. Dimitrova will moderate the forum, and it will be broadcast live on Waverly Newspapers’ Facebook page. The public is welcome to attend.
The forum has been a tradition with Waverly Newspapers to help the city’s voters get to know those running for office with the City of Waverly.
The candidates will not be provided with the questions in advance.
However, readers are invited to submit questions you would like us to ask that night. Email them to news@waverlynewspapers.com by Oct. 19.