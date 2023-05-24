The Waverly Municipal Swimming Pool will be opening for the 2023 swimming season. The pool will open for its 56th season on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m., weather permitting, the Waverly Leisure Services Department announced.
Saturday, Sunday, and the Memorial Day Monday Holiday hours will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31 hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June, 1 hours will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular business hours will begin Friday, June 2.
Regular business hours will be Monday through Friday 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. for open swim. Saturday, Sunday and Holiday hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. for open swim.
Lap swim (Monday-Friday 12 to 12:50 p.m. and 5 to 5:50 p.m.) will begin on Monday, June 5. Lap swim admission is $3 or a lap punch card can be purchased for $15 for 10 punches. Season passes are also honored for lap swim.
Season Passes may be purchased at the Leisure Services office located at 200 First St. NE. Individual season passes are $65 and family passes are $135 (up to 5 family members) additional family members are $20/person. A caregiver/babysitter pass can be added to a family pass for $30/caregiver.
You can sign up early for your season pass online at http://bit.ly/waverlypoolpass. This will reserve a pass. You will pay for and receive your pass number at the pool on your first visit. Passes will be available to be purchased at the pool beginning May 27.
Daily fees are $5 per person, $3 for toddlers age 0-5 and $3 per person after 6 p.m. The popular “Wacky Wednesdays” will be offered again this year with $2 admission all day on Wednesdays.
For the 2023 season, pool parties will be limited to one party per weekend. Pool party reservations can be made at the Leisure Services office up until Friday, May 26, after that they must be made at the Pool.
Pool hours, fees, season pass forms, and other general information can be found at www.waverlyia.com/pool or on Facebook at @CityofWaverlyIA.
The Leisure Services Department is still accepting applications for lifeguards and cashier/concessions positions. To apply please visit www.waverlyia.com/employment. Contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 for more information. The outdoor pool phone number is 319-352-6249.