The Waverly Pool will be closing early on Tuesday, June 28 at 4:00 pm for a Waverly Area Swim Club home swim meet. For more information contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 or the swimming pool at 319-352-6249.
Waverly Outdoor Pool to Close Early for Swim Meet
Anelia Dimitrova
