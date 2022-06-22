pool pix

File photo: The Waverly Pool at the end of May. The pool will close early on June 28 for a swim meet.

 Nick Thompson photo//

The Waverly Pool will be closing early on Tuesday, June 28 at 4:00 pm for a Waverly Area Swim Club home swim meet. For more information contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 or the swimming pool at 319-352-6249.