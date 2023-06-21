The Waverly Pool will be closing early on Thursday, June 22 at 4 p.m. for a Waverly Area Swim Club home swim meet. For more information contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 or the swimming pool at 319-352-6249.
