When Waverly Newspapers ended up using, in error, one picture of a black lab in a story called “Unconditional Love” in the Jan. 13 Waverly Democrat, the mistake led to this story of a missing Waverly dog.
Thursday’s published story told about how a black lab called Luna was found by the dumpster on a Bremer hobby farm and how that family, Heather and Jay Anderson, cared and loved the abandoned dog.
Meanwhile, another black lab in Waverly called Zoey, had been reported missing and her picture had been posted on the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
In order to set the record straight, this writer, who authorized the use of the wrong picture in the Luna story, saw an opportunity not only to make things right and correct the error, but also help the owners of the still-missing dog reach the paper’s readers, hoping some good my come out of it.
So here is Zoey’s story: Sadly, she is still missing despite postings on social media and posters around town.
The 11-month-old pooch belongs to a Waverly family, who are in great distress about where she might be and looking to get her back.
Zoey, the last pup in a litter from a Tripoli farm, had joined the family of Chris Nieman and Deb Wehling, and their two other dogs last April.
Zoey bonded with the family right away.
“The kids adored her,” Deb said, referring to her two children, ages 3 and 5. “All three of them would snuggle up in bed.”
The reason for Zoey’s arrival was, well, life. Chris had lost a beloved yellow lab, his first dog, Maggie, 14, the previous Christmas, so the family was ready to open their hearts for another lab.
An Army vet, Chris appreciates dogs, and Zoey was meant to fill the void created by the passing of Maggie.
“His dogs are like his children,” Deb said. “They go with us everywhere — literally.”
When Zoey came to her Waverly house, she was greeted by Kenzie, the family yellow lab, a drop-out from the Retrieving Freedom program, the non-profit training service dogs for veterans. Zoey connected with the family right away.
“She was gunshy and did not like water, but since Chris got her, she now hunts and loves water,” Deb said.
As a team player, Zoey also took well to Deb’s spitz, Sydney, 3.
Zoey and Sydney were inseparable, playing on the farm, and chasing Chris around if he happened to be driving the four-wheeler.
Around Jan. 5, Zoey disappeared from Chris’ house in Waverly.
He reported her missing that evening to the sheriff’s office, posted fliers around town and asked for help on social media.
Zoey’s picture ended up, regretfully, in the Waverly Newspapers on Thursday, in the story about Luna, the dog found on Heather Anderson’s hobby farm.
Meanwhile, Heather had contacted Chris to ensure that the dogs are not the same, and he determined these are two different black labs.
As of this writing, Zoey is still missing.
At least according to one reported sighting, Zoey was last seen near The W around 5 p.m. Jan. 5, where she is believed to have been picked up. She did not have a collar, which Deb says she had removed earlier in the day while giving the pup a bath.
Zoey’s whereabouts are still unknown. Her picture is posted on the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, and her family is in grief about her disappearance.
They are offering a reward for her safe return. If you know anything about Zoey’s whereabouts, please call 319-215-0572.
“With as many times as it has been shared, it would have reached thousands of people,” Deb said of social media posting seeking help. “I don’t see how it wouldn’t have, but we haven’t had a call back yet.”
“She was such a happy dog, she was just happy for attention, she always went everywhere with us,” Deb continued. “Both of us are pretty upset about it. We hope to get her back, she was fitting into our family so well. It’s just so sad.”