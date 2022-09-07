A Waverly landmark is one step closer to renovation after the award of tax credits from a historic preservation grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) was announced on Aug. 31.
The Waverly Palace Theater received $774, 517 in tax credits over multiple years, according to a press release by the awarding agency.
The Palace Theater is one of 13 historic buildings that were awarded a total $19 million in grants in this round.
The awards were made through the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, which invests state income tax credit in projects that rehab old buildings but maintain their “character-defining features,” according to the press release.
Projects were scored based on readiness, financing and local support and participation, the press release states.
The award has been a long time in coming, a process made even lengthier by the delays caused by two years of pandemic disruptions.
But it has been in the planning since Movie Guys LLC assumed ownership of the property in 2018.
At the time of the purchase of the historic building on Waverly’s Main Street, three local businessmen—Waverly native Cory Henke, Denver naive Kyle Dehmlow and Cedar Falls native Brent Dahlstrom— expressed their desire to renovate the space with apartments upstairs and a restaurant and a movie theater downstairs, according to previous reporting by Waverly Newspapers.
Over the past year, crews have been working on the inside of the building as evidenced by the containers filled with debris from the interior remodel.
The completed project which must meet the standards of the federal Secretary of Interior, is expected to become a major draw to the downtown area, blending history and modernity.
Bill Werger, the city attorney and economic development director, said that the city had applied on behalf of the developer for a downtown housing grant which was awarded in June. The $300,000 grant, which is designated for the planned apartments upstairs, will be administered by the city.
The deadline for the housing grant is designated for completion in June of 2024, according to documents approved by the Waverly City Council.
In 2018, Movie Guys received a $75,000 Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant, according to a press release by the Chamber of Commerce on the City of Waverly’s website.
The most recent grant for historic preservation was the last piece of economic support that the project needs to move decisively forward, Werger added.
“It’s a great thing for them,” he said. “The economic benefit of the project is additional housing in the downtown and a new theater and a restaurant to attract residents and visitors.”