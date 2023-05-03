The reconstruction of the Palace Theater in Waverly has been an ongoing project in the past year.
Recently, the windows overlooking the Cedar River have been replaced. The brick exterior is being upgraded and soon, the building will have a new look and feel.
The pace of progress was delayed by the pandemic. Waverly Newspapers has followed the project’s development as the vision of the owners is to have a venue that would attract people to town.
The top part is planned for apartments and the bottom for a restaurant and a theater area, according to previous reporting of Waverly Newspapers.
The project has received grants and tax incentives, the newspaper reported.