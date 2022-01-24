A Waverly native who teaches in Tonga, the country that suffered a devastating volcanic eruption on Jan. 15, has finally been able to connect with her parents over the phone.
Barb and Carter Corson felt their prayers were answered when they heard their daughter’s voice over the phone five days ago, reassuring them that she and her husband, Fine Vaea, had survived the disaster unscathed.
The violent volcanic eruption riveted the world’s attention on the small South Pacific nation of about 100,000, but in Waverly, it took on a different meaning for the Corson family and their friends, highlighting how a global story can have a real hometown pulse.
How Carolyn ended up in the Polynesian kingdom is a story of adventure, a desire to serve and explore, and seek purpose beyond the comforts of the familiar. It is also instructive in the ways in which a quiet Iowa kid whose values and impetus were shaped by Midwestern values, eventually showed herself to the world as a self assured, brave woman.
Growing up in Waverly, Iowa, Carolyn Corson was an empathetic child, taking in the world around her and often reflecting on it in a quiet way.
It wasn’t until her high school years at Waverly-Shell Rock, when she got into speech and theater, that she began to express herself in performance, and started finding her voice.
By the time she graduated from high school in 2012, it was clear that Carolyn wasn’t a traveler at heart, but she liked to challenge herself.
So when as a student at Central College in Pella, in her junior year, she joined the symphonic band on a trip to Mexico, her first international journey, another world opened up for her.
Later that year, with a sociology class, she returned to Mexico for another two-week experience. Those two trips and a conversation with one of her professors, who had served in the Peace Corps, led to a life-changing opportunity for her.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science and education in 2016, with the support of her family behind her and a newfound curiosity for the world beyond Iowa, Carolyn joined the Peace Corps.
That’s how, in the fall of 2016, she headed to Tonga, along with 21 fellow volunteers, her first posting.
“None of us had ever heard of Tonga, we had to look it up on the map,” Carolyn’s mom, Barb, said. “And it’s very hard to find, it’s a very small band of islands.”
On Jan. 14 in Waverly (Jan. 15 for Tonga because of the time difference), Carolyn’s parents, along with the whole world, learned of a violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which wiped out a small uninhabited island, created atmospheric shock waves, sonic booms, and tsunami waves. As a result, an umbrella cloud of about 300 miles in diameter, covered the area, according to NASA reports.
That evening, Barb started receiving texts from her daughter, and in those as well as the snapchats she posted, Carolyn was concerned about the eruption.
She would walk out on her porch, where the rumblings of the volcano could be heard, and debris from the explosion started landing on her car and roof.
“We saw that happening, it was in real time and it was happening,” Barb said.
Those were the last images Barb and her husband, Carter, saw of their daughter, then silence.
Losing connection was a tough predicament, but the Corsons were determined to focus on positive thoughts to get them through the times of uncertainty.
Eventually, the parents got a call from a Peace Corps affiliated agency that Carolyn and her husband, Fine, were safe.
“It was five full days before I could actually hear her voice,” Barb said.
CAROLYN IN TONGA
A lot had happened in Carolyn’s life between the time she first arrived in Tonga for her Peace Corps assignment and the volcano eruption that thrust the island in the midst of the world’s attention.
After completing her first two years of service at the Polynesian kingdom, she signed for another opportunity to continue her Peace Corps service there. That lasted until the pandemic struck, and in March of 2020, when all Peace Corps volunteers were asked to return to the U.S., Carolyn landed back in Waverly.
Meanwhile, Carolyn had met a caring and thoughtful young man from the village she had taught in, called Fine Vaea, and the two had fallen in love. They had decided to travel to Iowa so Fine could ask properly for permission from Carolyn’s father for her hand, but the pandemic derailed their plans, as it did many. Instead, the two got engaged prior to Carolyn’s return to Iowa.
While back in Waverly, Carolyn started working as an associate teacher at her former high school.
“She was very appreciative, it was a tough time for everybody,” Barb said.
Carolyn loved being home with her parents, but she was missing her fiancé, and at the time, didn’t know when they would be reunited next.
Eventually, Carolyn was able to get a two-year teaching contract in the village of Toloa, in Tonga, at an all boys school. Going through strict quarantines — first in New Zealand for two weeks and then for five weeks on the island, which had successfully managed to keep the pandemic away from its borders because of its protocols — she was, at long last, reunited with Fine.
On Oct. 21, 2021, Carolyn and Fine said their vows, in church, and were finally considered married that next Sunday, when they were officially presented to the congregation, as is customary in that culture.
Carolyn’s parents watched the ceremony on a livestream from 7 p.m. on that Wednesday, until midnight, and even though the service was in Tongan, Barb and Carter, along with many other relatives and friends, felt like they were a part of that special moment.
The ceremony followed the traditional Lutheran wedding ritual, which made it easier for the Iowa branch of the family to relate to what was going on, Barb said.
The newlyweds then honeymooned in some beautiful local resorts, which are now destroyed by the tsunamis and ashfall from the volcano.
“It’s really sad to see this,” Barb said. “Carolyn told me it was really heart-wrenching.”
As the volcano was erupting, Carolyn feared for friends and family she knew from the western side of the island where she had taught, and also for those living on many of the small islands.
“Thankfully, they all survived,” Barb said.
Three people have been reported to have perished in the disaster, but the toll it has taken on the island has been catastrophic, Barb added.
During the eruption, Carolyn and Fine boarded their house, and stayed inside, not sure what they would find at daybreak outside.
“Even a week later, the ash was coming down from the air,” Barb said.
Communications were also disrupted and for now, satellite is the only way to connect the Waverly and Tonga families.
“It might be the middle of February before they get the cable fixed,” Barb added.
In the early days after the eruption, they knew more than their daughter did about what was happening on the ground since the satellite images yielded a lot of information, but Carolyn, like many of the islanders, were cut off from communication, so they didn’t quite know the scope of the disaster or when relief was going to come.
Watching the images of devastation has been painful for Carolyn’s parents, as Tonga is not just a spot on the map for them but the place where their daughter now lives.
In 2018, Barb and Kim, Carolyn’s older sister, traveled there and saw firsthand the beauty of the culture and the people Carolyn had fallen in love with. After they returned to Iowa, the island was hit by a Category 4 cyclone, but eventually, the people recovered.
“The Tonga people have always rebuilt,” Barb said. “This is their island and they will stay and rebuild and continue.”
Even though Carolyn is almost 7,000 miles away from her Iowa home, her parents are happy that their daughter has found purpose and happiness in Tonga for now.
Among the more memorable moments for Carolyn on the island, Barb notes, is that in 2018, along with village youth, Carolyn was part of a ceremonial dance in honor of the then-Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their visit.
“The Peace Corps offered her some opportunities she would never have experienced,” Barb said.
“She loves island life,” Barb continued. “For now this is where they are at and they are happy. Eventually, they want to come here. It makes me happy that a lot of people in Iowa now know where Tonga is and know that there are things that happen globally that affect people in Iowa. To me, that’s why she went over there so she can bring her experiences here some day. She wouldn’t let her fear stand in the way. She left a college student and she came back a very brave and capable young woman.”