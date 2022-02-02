There are two pursuits Waverly’s Shane Blackledge thought he would never do — become a pastor and become an author.
As life would have it, the 42-year-old father of three has done just that.
Last May, following four years of classes, he became a credentialed pastor after earning a diploma from the Des Moines-based Inste Global Bible College.
Then in early December, he self published a book called “From Prison to Purpose: Redeemed by God’s Grace.” It retails on Amazon for $5.99, and for every purchased copy, the author will donate a book to an institution, such as a treatment center, prison or jail.
The book details Blackledge’s life story, which is one of hardship and redemption. In it, he talks about how, growing up, he was traumatized by racism, neglect and poverty.
In the book he talks about how he had gone in and out of prison because he had no support once he re-entered life.
It wasn’t until 2005, Blackeldge said, that he found a program called Celebrate Recovery that he was able to break the vicious cycle.
“The love that they showed me, the support they gave me was like nothing I had experienced before,” he said. “It is a Christ-centered 12-step program and I was able to open up and share about my hurts, my hang ups and habits. I felt I could trust the people there. There’s healing in being able to share and pray for one another.”
As a living testament to the healing benefits of the program, in 2019, Shane and his wife, Amber, started the same program in Waverly’s Life Church. The meetings are on Mondays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
When the church shut down in the first months of the pandemic, the program services moved online, but once the restrictions were lifted, the work resumed in person.
In the time since the program’s existence in Waverly, numerous participants have gone through “step studies,” which require extensive work and dedication.
Blackledge said there is a misperception that the program is designed for helping with drug addiction and alcohol, but in his practice, he has seen that about two-thirds of the participants are dealing with other life issues, like grief, job loss, relationship issues and others.
“This is where the real work, the real life transformation happens,” Shane said.
With all the experiences he has amassed, first as a participant and then as a ministry leader of the program, Shane and his wife also volunteer their time to travel around the state and motivate and encourage others to take on the challenge of hosting a Celebrate Recovery program at their local churches. He said the pandemic had reinforced the importance of the program.
He added that in other locations around the country and elsewhere, the pandemic has shuttered similar programs.
In Waverly, by contrast, it has stayed the course.
“We have a huge pastoral support, and volunteers,” he said. “It takes a whole village to put this together every week, it really does.”