Hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy in August by the river. In Waverly, it means National Night Out, and this year’s celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, at Kohlmann Park.
This will be the 10th edition of the local celebration.
First introduced in August of 1984, National Night Out has become a staple event to highlight the relationship between police and the community.
In Waverly, the celebration started in 2011, records show, and with the exception of the past two years of the pandemic, it has been held regularly.
Waverly Police Department's Capt. Don Eggleston said that one of the goals of the celebration is “to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local crime prevention programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.”
Hy-Vee is the main food sponsor for the event and other sponsors so far are BNKD Real Estate Developers, Crystal Heating, Plumbing, Excavating, the Waverly Exchange Club, Kristi Demuth Agency, Inc., First Bank, Rada Manufacturing and Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes, among others.
During the celebration, officers from the Waverly PD will be hanging out with the kids, showing them the equipment of a squad car, serving treats and looking to connect to the community in a festive environment.
