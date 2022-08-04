Night Out

National Night Out will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Kohlmann Park in Waverly.

 Courtesy photo

Hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy in August by the river. In Waverly, it means National Night Out, and this year’s celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, at Kohlmann Park.

 This will be the 10th edition of the local celebration.