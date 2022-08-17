With school right around the corner, the Waverly Police Department is offering some tips to make sure that everyone stays safe.
August has been designated nationally as Back-to-School-Safety month to remind motorist and pedestrians to be extra cautious.
“The biggest thing is to be prepared,” Capt. Don Eggleston said. “The school to summer traffic is completely different because it changes the dynamic. There will be a lot of pedestrians and bikers compared to the summer traffic. We all know at times children can be unpredictable. By reducing your vehicle speed, you increase the amount of time you have to react to a pedestrian or bicyclist who may inadvertently veer into your path.”
The police department will have more patrols out and about as the school year kicks off. The patrols will slowly go down as the school year continues but will adjust accordingly to citizen complaints.
In a press release from the police, they want to remind drivers that passing stopped school buses from either direction is illegal and can cost $345-$930 for first offense with mandatory license suspension. A second offense violation is a serious misdemeanor, which is an arrestable offense.
The schools will be working with the Waverly PD throughout the year with their D.A.R.E program that is run by officer Jared Hartwig. Officer Hartwig will double as the resource officer for the schools as well.
The elementary schools have a program called Lunch with the Law that brings in members of law enforcement once a month to teach the kids about age-specific things.
“They will go there and read with them,” Eggleston said. “They teach them about bullying, cyberbullying, bike safety and other things as well.”
With more pedestrians crossing the streets, parents and students will be following the watchful eye of the school crossing guards. The guards are picked by the superintends of the schools with inservice training done with the schools.
The press release also mentions that failing to stop for a pedestrian in a cross walk could result in a fine of $210.
New parking changes near the high school have also taken place. During school hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., people visiting the school are no longer able to park on the east side of Sunset Street between 2nd Avenue SW and 4th Avenue SW, on the west side of Iowa Street between 2nd Avenue SW and 4th Avenue SW. and on the north side of 3rd Avenue SW between Sunset Street and Iowa Street.
Eggleston also wants the kids to be dressed to be seen. Connecting reflective material to a child’s backpack or bike can help drivers with seeing the children during darker hours.
Parents are also helping their kids learn how to cross the street safely.
“It makes me nervous with them going to school and crossing the street,” Rachel Chapman, a mother of elementary aged children, said.
The department will also continue their program of giving ice cream coupons to Dairy Queen to children that are seen wearing their bike helmets.
“My children dream of being stopped wearing their helmet,” Chapman said.