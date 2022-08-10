National Night Out in Waverly is a unique crime and drug prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and the Waverly Police Department.

Waverly’s National Night Out was on Monday, Aug. 9, in Kohlmann Park. According to the City of Waverly, National Night Out is meant to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in local anti-crime programs; and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.