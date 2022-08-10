National Night Out in Waverly is a unique crime and drug prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and the Waverly Police Department.
Waverly’s National Night Out was on Monday, Aug. 9, in Kohlmann Park. According to the City of Waverly, National Night Out is meant to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in local anti-crime programs; and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
With free hot dogs, cotton candy, water, popcorn and snow cones, along with lots of inflatables and even inside looks at Waverly Police vehicles, the event was a major success.
Police Officer James Johnson, of the Waverly Police department, was at the National Night Out event in uniform, talking to community members and interacting with children.
Johnson said that it is important for kids to get to know police officers in their community.
“Especially nowadays, with everything going on in the media, it is good for kids to have a positive interaction with the police,” said Johnson. “It shows that even though there are always bad apples, you have to get out there and see new people, meet new people and interact with officers, to really meet them on a personal level.”
“It is so important to maintain only because we spend so much time outside and interacting with the community that you want to have a positive outlook on everything,” said Johnson. “Every time you show up you want to meet people on a more personal level to make an end result or conclusion the best you possibly can.”
One Waverly community member, Kim Ashburner, the daughter of a retired deputy sheriff, attended the event with her three children.
Ashburner believes the National Night Out event is important because she has seen both sides of life, as regular community members, and as someone whose family member works in law enforcement.
Ashburner also recognizes the importance of the police department showing a positive police presence around and to children.
“I think it is important for them to know they are people who will help you, and not to be afraid that they will take you away and lock you up,’’ said Ashburner. “That they are helpers and not hurters.”
Ashburner went on to acknowledge the Waverly community’s good fortune to have a strong relationship with their police force.
“In Waverly we are lucky to have a good relationship with our police department,” said Ashburner. “To take advantage of that and celebrate that once a year in a fun easy way is a good thing to do.”
For Officer James Johnson’s, and Kim Ashburner’s full interviews watch Waverly’s National Night Out 08.09.22 video created by the Waverly Newspapers