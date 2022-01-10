The Waverly Planning and Zoning Commission approved on Thursday amendments to two special provisional use permits to the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District for the two new elementary schools to be built along Horton Road and Fifth Avenue Northwest.
The Horton Road school’s amendment was passed on a 5-1 vote with David Larson voting no, Kate Payne abstaining, and Rich Dane and Stephanie Garner absent. Meanwhile, the Fifth Avenue parcel’s amendment was unanimous. Both amendments were scheduled to be enacted by the Board of Adjustment on Monday.
Voters in the district approved a $31 million bond referendum on March 2, 2021, that would provide the funding to build the two schools as well as renovate Shell Rock Elementary and make additions to the high school.
According to the agenda memos for both applications, the Horton Road site would have the planned public road and utilities stop after the school’s entrance, which would shorten the driveway from 700 feet to 390 feet. The amendment also would substitute a 600-foot sanitary sewer extension to the north with a utility easement along the west property line of the school, which would be 1,340 by 20 feet.
Also, it calls for grading of a multi-use path along the south side of the driveway, and it would be built when connections to a path to the south is made.
Meanwhile, the Fifth Avenue site would reduce the spacing between the two driveways onto the school site from 300 feet to 231 feet apart and shorten the public road and associated water main by 75 to 100 feet that would terminate immediately after the proposed south driveway.
The site plans show that both schools would be two-story buildings with parking lots on the north and south sides of each.
The Horton school would have a single road coming in from the street a little bit south from Summit Drive with a driveway that forks to have the public go to the south parking lot and staff to the north. The south lot would also have at two-lane drop-off pathway that circumnavigates the south lot.
At Fifth Avenue, the public road would run south from Business Highway 218 and have two driveways jutting from it to the west, with the north driveway leading to one lot for some staff and the one to the south leading to the public entrance. Like the Horton site, there would be a two-lane drop-off path.
W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth told the commission about some of the rationales for requesting the amendments. He said the initial plans for the roadways were “well beyond” what the district needed to get to those school buildings.
“This is driven primarily … by budget,” Klamfoth said. “We have a limited amount of money that is available to provide to construct these schools, and there’s a considerable amount that is going into meeting the demands of the city.”
He said the district was “naïve” in thinking they could work with the city in locating the two new schools along well-traveled streets and could meet the city’s needs.
Klamfoth came to the realization that the entries to the schools needed to be constructed like city streets instead of driveways when coming off of Horton Road and Fifth Avenue, which “dramatically” increased the district’s cost to construct them.
“I don’t need to tell you that it’s not a great time to build anything,” he said.
He added that inflation has caused W-SR to rethink the scope of the buildings to try to meet both today’s and future needs. Meanwhile, the district’s enrollment continues to grow.
“We want to do this right the first time and have enough classrooms to accommodate things well into the future and not have to go back and try to add onto buildings time and time again,” Klamfoth said. “I appreciate and understand where the city is in their recommendation to you. They, too, are looking into the future and want to plan for that. But we’re asking for some special consideration because this is a special project.”