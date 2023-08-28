Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 17
• A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Austin James Cunningham, 25, of Waverly, struck a deer.
Aug. 18
• At approximately 1:10 a.m. Waverly officers were dispatched to a phone box. Subsequent to investigation, Adam Nielsen violated a no contact order.
• At approximately 9:45 a.m. officers were called for a report of vandalism. This case is currently under investigation.
Aug. 19
• At approximately 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of the 500 Block of W Bremer Avenue for a report of a three car accident. Officers learned that a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Elizabeth Jane Bright, 28, of Allison and a 2018 Ford Expedition driven by a juvenile were stopped before the intersection of Fifth Street due to a line of cars stopped at the red light at the intersection of Fourth Street. A 2009 Lincoln MKS driven by a juvenile approached the stopped vehicles. The driver of the Lincoln MKS stated that he may have been distracted adjusting the radio. The Lincoln MKS attempted to stop before the Camry, but was unable. The Lincoln MKS pushed the Expedition into the Camry.
• A 2023 Kia sedan was legally parked in a private college lot unattended. A 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by Terra Lynn Bigalk, 44, of Cresco, was then backing out of a parking spot to exit the lot when it backed too far out and hit the parked Kia.
• At approximately 1:57 a.m. Waverly officers arrested Aseefa Osagie Mendoza, 22, of Charles City, for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Aug. 20
• Waverly officers arrested Shannon Kay Escobar, 43, of Waverly, for OWI second offense following an investigation of a driving complaint.
Aug. 21
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at Bremwood.
Aug. 22
• Waverly police officers took a report of vandalism at the welcome center. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 55, of Waverly, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Nelson was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense–marijuana.
Aug. 23
• A 2014 Ram 1500 SLT driven by Gary Lee Lindaman, 61, of Waverly, was traveling southbound in approximately the 1200 Block of Fourth Street SW. A deer entered the roadway from the west shoulder and struck the rear driver side of the truck causing approximately $2,000 in damage to the box.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.