Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 20
• A 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a juvenile was traveling eastbound in the 2000 block of Ivanhoe Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The Grand Cherokee spun nearly 180 degrees on the road before entering the north ditch and ultimately rolling onto its roof.
Aug. 21
• A 2016 Mack semi driven by Glen Donald Dawson, 58, of Oelwein, failed to stop at the intersection of Maple Street and Highway 218. Vehicles traveling north on N Maple Street are controlled by a stop sign. The semi proceeded right from Maple Street onto Highway 218 SB. A 2022 Chevrolet Trax driven by Mary Catherine Manders, 63, of Dubuque, was traveling south on Highway 218 while negotiating a curve left. The Trax struck the rear of the semi approximately 189 feet south of the intersection where the semi had turned off from. The Trax became stuck under the trailer being pulled by the semi and was dragged for approximately an additional 447 feet. Manders advised that she had been driving for several hours and was fatigued. The Trax also passed an electronic road sign advising of vehicles entering ahead. Dawson advised that there was an additional vehicle that was traveling in front of the Trax, however, this vehicle changed lanes when the semi merged onto Highway 218 southbound and tbe Trax did not. This incident was captured by a nearby temporary pole camera.
Aug. 25
• At approximately 10:30 a.m. Waverly officers received a call about possible fraud. This case is under investigation.
Aug. 26
• At approximately 5:06 p.m., a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS driven by Jacqueline Sherrie Muscha, 62, of Waverly, was driving north through McDonalds parking lot when a 2021 Nissan Altima SR driven by Jack Lee Weekley, 18, of Janesville, reversed out of a parking spot and hit the Equinox’s passenger side front and rear door with the Altima’s back driver side rear bumper
Aug. 27
• A 2021 Ford Explorer driven by James Edward Johnson Jr., 26, of Waverly, was driving west on E Bremer Avenue in the 1300 block and struck a deer in the roadway.
Aug. 28
• Velayudhan Manickaham Vasan, 47, of Waverly, and Krishnammal Vasan, 41, of Waverly, were charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.