Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 27
• A 2013 Honda Pilot EXL driven by John Willet Thomas, 40, of Waverly, was traveling in the 1700 block of East Bremer and collided with a deer that ran out in front of him.
Aug. 29
• A 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Scott Robert Buchholz, 61, of Readlyn, and a 2022 Ford Expedition driven by Bridget Jane Steere-Bollman, 39, of Waverly, were southbound on Fourth Street SW in the right turning lane for Walmart. The Expedition stopped at the red traffic light and was waiting for cross traffic. The Ranger pulled up behind the Expedition and attempted to stop. Buchholz stated he attempted to stop but his foot slipped off the brake pedal and caught between the brake and gas pedal. The Ranger rear ended the Expedition causing minor damage to the rear bumper.
• Waverly police officers took a report of vandalism and assault at Casey’s west.
Aug. 30
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at Bremwood.
• Officers were called to Casey’s west for a Bremwood student out of control at the store. A minor was subsequently charged with attempted burglary, theft fifth degree, and criminal mischief.
Aug. 31
• The Waverly Police Department took a call of a Bremwood resident vandalizing vehicles. Subsequently a juvenile will be referred to JCS.
• Waverly police took a report of a possible theft. At this time the incident remains under investigation.
• Officers were called to the area of the Willow Lawn Strip mall for a report of a Bremwood resident that had run off campus.
Sept. 1
• Waverly police took a report of an assault that occurred on Bremwood Campus in Waverly. One juvenile has been referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of harassment.
• A 2014 Dodge R15 driven by Jeannette Rae Henrichs, 63, of Shell Rock, struck a deer while southbound on Highway 218.
Sept. 3
• Waverly police took a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle and trailer in the city parking lot behind Cobblestone Inn. Subsequent to the initial investigation three tires on the truck and tire were found to have been cut and deflated. At this time the incident remains under investigation.
Sept. 4
• A 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Auerlio Lopez Lopez, 29, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was northbound on Highway 218 when the driver struck a deer in the roadway, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
Sept. 5
• At approximately 8 a.m., officers were called to the Bremer County Courthouse in reference to counterfeit money. This case is under investigation.
• A 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Aliyah Noel Johnson, 27, of Nashua, was southbound at mile marker 195 and struck a deer that was in the roadway, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
• A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Rainy Annamae Kock, 21, of Greene, was southbound at mile marker 195 when the vehicle struck an injured deer in the roadway causing significant damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.