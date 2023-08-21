Today

Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 97F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 103F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.