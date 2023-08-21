Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 3
• A 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Mallory Michaela Mueller, 18, of Tripoli, was traveling south on Piedmont Avenue and began to negotiate a curve left (east). The Impala was traveling at approximately 45 mph when it dropped its passenger (right) tires off the roadway. The Impala then lost control and was unable to reenter the roadway. The Impala struck a turn sign and came to a rest facing east in the ditch.
Aug. 6
• A 1990 Western Star semi driven by Kenneth Ray Crane, 71, of Dardanelle, Arkansas, drove past its turn. Crane attempted to back his semi on Y Avenue so he could turn left onto Oran Street. When the semi was backing, its trailer went onto the gravel shoulder where the trailer went into the ditch causing the load to flip the semi onto its top. The cargo trailer was full of liquid fertilizer 33% nitrogen. The fertilizer leaked into the ditch and the ditch had to be blocked to stop the flow of the material. The DNR was contacted and the ditch was cleaned out.
Aug. 10
• Waverly officers arrested Traeton Dean Wilharm, 28, of Waverly, for driving while barred in the 1200 block of west Bremer Ave.
Aug. 11
• Waverly Police arrested Monica Kay Blunk, 45, of Waverly, for theft in the third degree after she passed four personal checks that returned insufficient funds against a business in Waverly.
Aug. 12
• At approximately 2:16 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Subsequent to the stop, Clarke Gregory Karl Robert Fisher, 34, of Shell Rock, was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• At approximately 1:23 p.m. the Waverly Police Department received a report of runaways from Bremwood. Subsequent to investigation one of the juveniles was charged with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations no injury, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, and harassment first degree threatening a forcible felony.
• The Waverly Police Department cited Eveline Dingler for allowing a dog to run at large.
Aug. 13
• At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Waverly Police Department took a report of a burglary to the Legacy Apartments.
Aug. 14
• Waverly Officers were called to Lantern Park Apartments for a report of trespassing. Subsequent to investigation, Jermaine Antwane Logan, 44, of Waverly, was arrested for both trespassing and public intoxication.
• Waverly officers were dispatched for a report of a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation, Wesley Claude Doxey, 38, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of public intoxication and one count of disorderly conduct.
• A 2014 Ford Taurus driven by Justin Geralnd Limkemann, 38, of Frederika, failed to follow the curve at Piedmont Avenue and V5C. The Taurus ended up stuck in the bean field to the North. The Taurus damaged some beans and the farmer was notified. All airbags deployed and the vehicle was totaled. No one was injured. Limkeman was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated. Limkemann was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
Aug. 15
• Derek James Eicher, 28, of Denver, was stopped for a traffic violation. Subsequent to investigation he was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense.
• Waverly officers responded to the 800 block of First St NW to take a report of a rock that had flown through a windshield.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.