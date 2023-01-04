Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dec. 14
• A school bus was letting children off and had its red stop arm out. A 2022 Toyota Camry driven by Justin Chad Bonnete, 50, of Denver, was stopped in the roadway facing west due to the stop arms being out. A 2020 Freightliner Semi driven by Joey Alonzo Staton, 54, of Denver, observed the bus, but due to it being on the corner at an angle did not believe he had to stop. Staton did not observe the stopped Camry and ran into the back of it. Staton was cited for failure to stop in safe and assured clear distance. The semi and the Camry were towed from the scene.
Dec. 15
• A 2018 Volkswagen Passat driven by Eric James Sommermeyer, 46, of Waverly, was legally stopped at a stop sign. A 2010 Dodge Dakota driven by a juvenile attempted to stop behind the Passat at the stop sign. The juvenile was unable to stop and rear ended the Passat.
• A 2001 Ford Ranger driven by a juvenile was westbound on Highway 93. The juvenile lost control of the vehicle and began fishtailing. The Ranger then went off the road to the right and rolled multiple times landing on its wheels. The juvenile made mention of wrist pain and had a bump on the head. The juvenile was transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo by Tripoli EMS.
Dec. 16
• A 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport, driven by Elizar Pulido, 51, of Waterloo, was southbound on Hwy 218 when he lost control, due to icy road conditions. He rolled the vehicle in the South ditch, where it came to a rest.
• A 2018 Honda Civic driven by Noah Waken McCool, 22, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was Westbound on 240th St. McCool failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the West ditch. McCool failed to report this accident.
• Amy Parke Petty, 50, of Charles City, was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle fish tailed before going into the ditch. Once the vehicle went into the ditch the vehicle rolled and landed on its passenger’s side. Both occupants exited the vehicle and Petty complained of neck pain. Petty was transported to Waverly Health Center for minor injuries.
Dec. 17
• A 2022 Ford Truck driven by Constantin Marusciac, 31, of Reston, Washington, was northbound on Highway 218 around Mile Marker 210 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go into the median. All of the vehicle then tipped over on rested on the right side. The vehicle was a larger pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with three 2022 Mercedes Benz “cargo” type vans heading to Winnebego in Forest City, Iowa. An off duty officer was the reporting party on this incident. After officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the driver who was uninjured through an interpreter. The driver admitted to losing control of the unit due to weather conditions. Rasmussen towing out Cedar Falls, Iowa arrived on scene and towed the entire unit to their shop. The driver was picked up by a coworker. Marusciac was cited for Failure to Maintain Control and Driving without a CDL License.
• A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Stephen Dean Paris, 39, of Strawberry Point, was westbound on 190th Street when Paris lost control and entered the south ditch. The vehicle struck a driveway and went airborne. The vehicle entered a second ditch and struck a tree before coming to rest. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured and the vehicle is a total loss.
• A 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Benjamin Dean Lammers, 41, of Cedar Rapids, was traveling southbound on US Highway 218 when the vehicle lost traction while negotiating a curve near mile-marker 199. The vehicle drove off the road to the right and rolled over before coming to a rest in the ditch. The road was ice and snow covered in areas.
Dec. 19
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a forgery.
• A 2017 Chevrolet Trax driven by Nadine Marie Tiedt Torsrud, 43, of Sumner, struck a deer.
Dec. 20
• A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Karen Kay Norton, 60, of Waverly, stopped at a stop sign and proceeded into the intersection turning left. Norton struck a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Riley James Willitts Hoffman, 20, of Ionia, who was driving West on First Avenue NE and did not have a stop sign. Norton stated she looked but did not see Hoffman coming.
• A 2019 GMC Acadia was legally parked and unoccupied when it was struck head on by a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT driven by a juvenile. The juvenile was making the right turn at a slow rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. Both vehicles sustained damage. No injuries were reported.
• Waverly Officers took a report of fraudulent online activity. This incident is currently under investigation.
• A 2018 Toyota Sienna, driven by Angela Lynn Wolff, 37, of Dunkerton, struck a deer.
Dec. 21
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a theft from Wartburg.
• A 2005 Dodge R15 driven by Howard Ervin Foster, 65, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn right/west onto Hwy 93, exiting the Dollar General parking lot and entering onto Hwy 93. Foster did not turn into the nearest lane and struck A 2005 GMC Sierra driven by Merri Anee Harris, 61, of Sumner, on the driver’s side resulting in a sideswipe as Harris was traveling east on Hwy 93. Foster was cited for an improper turn.
Dec. 22
• A 2020 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kasey Steven Krueger, 52, of Denver, was stopped at the stoplight waiting to leave the Miller True Value parking lot. A 2018 Ford F15 driven by Gregory Tragord Miller, 35, of Waverly, approached Krueger and lost control on the icy roads from a recent snow storm. Miller then slid into the back of the Jetta.
• A 2021 Hyundai Palisade, driven by Kelsey Leigh Pennebaker, 37, of Waverly, was traveling north on Fairview Avenue and lost control due to road conditions and struck a concrete bridge rail. The vehicle came to a rest in the roadway.
Dec. 23
• A 2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury, driven by Connie Hoelscher Rasmussen, 67, of Waverly, was leaving Walmart and was stopped at the red light to enter the roadway at the 2700 blk of Fourth Street SW. A 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a juvenile was also leaving Walmart and as the juvenile came down the parking lot to the stoplight they were traveling too fast for the ice in the parking lot and were not able to come to a stop and hit the rear of the Escalade causing damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles crossed the roadway and waited for an officer’s arrival at Kwik Star south.
Dec. 24
• A 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Braidyn Rose Buhrow, 22, of Fredericksburg, was on Cedar River Parkway and stopped at E Bremer Ave waiting to turn. A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Norman Joe Mulder, 75, of Shell Rock, was coming up to the intersection and was unable to stop when approaching Buhrow due to ice on the roadway and not slowing down soon enough.Mulder struck Buhrow’s Fusion, causing damage to the vehicles.
Dec. 25
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of River Park Drive. This incident is currently under investigation.
• A 2019 Ford Expedition driven by Bryer James DeGroote, 18, of Parkersburg, was eastbound on 248th Street, a gravel road. The road was completely covered in snow and it was snowing at the time of the accident. DeGroote told officers that he lost control of the vehicle and instead of trying to correct he tried to slow down. He told officers he didn’t attempt to correct because he was afraid he would roll the vehicle. The Expedition left the roadway and ended up in the ditch between some trees.
Dec. 27
• A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Alexandra Kay Graham, 28, of Denver, was traveling westbound in the 1800 block of Ivanhoe Street approaching a curve to the right. Graham lost control of the vehicle and struck a bridge pier support for the City of Waverly Rail Trail.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.