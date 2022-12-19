Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dec. 5
• A Waverly residence was reported to have been burglarized and four items taken.
• A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Elizabeth May Widner, 18, of Janesville, was traveling east on Hwy 218 South near Mile Marker 199 when the driver took a sharp right turn to enter Exit 198 into Waverly. Widner was traveling at a rate of speed greater than that to maintain control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch of Exit 198 as it turns south. The driver admitted to looking at her GPS and believed that she was about to miss her exit and dove towards it at the last minute. She was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
Dec. 6
• A 2015 Lincoln MKT driven by Robin Lee Chisholm, 46, of Greene, was leaving the Walmart entrance and turning north onto Fourth Street SW. Chisholm cut this corner too sharp and drove over the center median and struck a DOT sign, knocking it over. Waverly officers contacted the DOT and they were going to repair it the following day. Chisholm suffered minor damages to the front of her vehicle.
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of an assault that occurred at the LIED Education Center on Dec. 5 on a staff member. The student will be referred to JCS for assault charges.
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of a fight at the LIED Education center that occurred on Dec. 5. After investigation, both students have been charged with disorderly conduct. This incident will be referred to JCS.
Dec. 7
• A 2020 Subaru Outback driven by Susan Eileen Stoffregen, 80, of Waverly, was traveling west in the 400 hundred block of First Avenue SE. A 2015 Dodge Journey SXT driven by Ellen Martha Clark, 44, of Allison, was on Fourth Street SE facing north at the stop sign. Clark stopped and then proceeded north through this intersection without yielding to Stoffregen coming to the west at this intersection. Stoffregen struck Clark with the front driver’s side bumper region of her car. She impacted Clark’s vehicle in the front passenger side area near the front bumper area as well. Both vehicles had disabling damages and were towed by Dale’s service. Stoffregen did complain that her neck was stiffening up and stated that she would probably be going into the hospital to get checked, Clark was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
Dec. 8
• The Waverly Police Department received a call from our on duty second shift officers about a terrorism threat that had occurred at the LIED center earlier in the day.
Dec. 9
• At approximately 10 p.m., a 2003 Dodge Neon SXT driven by Ernest Harry Baumbach was traveling South on Third Street SW in the 700 block, when it struck a 2012 Honda Crosstour EXL, which was parked legally. The Honda was facing South and had no occupants. Baumbach was heavily intoxicated upon Officer’s contact, but stated he had two shots immediately after striking the Honda. No injuries reported.
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of vandalism that occurred on Dec. 8 at the LIED Education Center. The individual has been referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• A theft to a garage occurred in the 200 block of 8th Ave SW. It is under further investigation.
• A 2008 Ford F35 driven by Kyle Alan Kuhse, 51, of Waverly, struck a deer.
• A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Esther J King, 36, of East Moline, Illinois, was northbound in the 1300 blk of US63. A 2006 Ponitac Vibe driven by Angela Kae Rhinehart, 55, of Frederika, was northbound traveling in front of King. King rear-ended Rhinehart. King made the statement she was tired and thought Rhinehart had slowed, suddenly. Rhinehart denied she’d slowed.
Dec. 10
• At approximately 7:38 p.m., Waverly Officers were dispatched to the sale barn parking lot for a report of an intoxicated subject who was possibly injured.
• While handling a report of a separate assault, Waverly officers were informed of an assault that occurred between two Bremwood juveniles.
• At 7:04 p.m., Waverly Officers were dispatched for a report of a burglary to a vehicle that had just occurred.
• A 2016 Nissan Maxima driven by Makayla Leigh Holmgren, 24, of Nashua, struck a deer.
• A 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jamie Marin, 43, of Mason City, struck a deer.
Dec. 11
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of vandalism to a truck in the 1900 block of West Bremer Parkway. The truck’s driver’s side door mirror had been shattered and thrown into the owner’s driveway. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of vandalism on a truck in the 1900 block of West Bremer Parkway. The truck’s driver’s side door mirror was shattered. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of a driver’s side mirror that had been broken in the 1900 block of West Bremer Parkway. This incident is currently under investigation.
• The Waverly Police Department took a theft report from Bengel Investments at 2100 1st Avenue NW. An unknown person(s) damaged the apartment’s washer and dry machine to steal the quarters from the machines.
• The Waverly Police Department charged a juvenile with possession of alcohol.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of an assault. Subsequently a juvenile was arrested for serious assault.
Dec. 14
• A 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Levi Ryan Wolfensperger, 31, of Waverly, struck a deer.
• A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Shawn Charles Blake, 39, of Decorah, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.