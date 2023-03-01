Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Feb. 13
• At approximately 10:07 p.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Bremer Ave. Waverly officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle who consented to standardized field sobriety tests. Waverly officers then arrested Lauren Elizabeth Phillips, 22, of Cedar Falls, for operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 14
• A theft occurred from Ramker storage units. The incident is under further investigation.
Feb. 15
• A 2016 Subaru Outback was legally parked with no occupants. A 2002 Ford F150 driven by a juvenile turned too sharply and hit the Outback.
• A 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by a juvenile left the roadway and struck a mailbox at 1202 Frank St. The driver claimed that they were reaching for an obJect that had fallen on the floor.
• At approximately 11 p.m. officers were called to for a report of an assault. Richard Leroy Williams, 35, of Waverly, was arrested for assault.
Feb. 16
• A 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Samantha Kristine Nielsen, 18, of Armstrong, attempted to turn to the right. Due to weather conditions, the Fusion slid into a fence, knocking out one portion of the fence. The Fusion was un-damaged.
• At approximately 2:36 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
• Subsequent to the stop Ryan David Ramirez, 43, of Evansdale, was arrested and charged with driving while license barred, habitual offender.
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at the LIED Education Center. Subsequent to investigation, the offender will be referred to Juvenile Court Services for two counts of assault.
• A LIED Center student threatened to bring a gun to school and has been charged with threat of terrorism a Class D felony. The school has suspended the student.
• A 2023 Freightliner semi driven by Robert Webb Dietmar, 57, of Charles City, was traveling northbound on the Hwy 218 off ramp when he was approaching the stop sign at Hwy 3. A 2022 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Brandin Wayne Van Auken, 41, of Shell Rock, was legally stopped at the stop sign waiting to turn westbound. Dietmar began to brake and as he did he started to slide. Dietmar could not avoid striking the Colorado and did strike the rear of the Colorado. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. There were no injuries and weather conditions were a contributing factor.
Feb. 17
• Waverly officers took a report of theft in the 2400 block of Park 3rd Ave NW. This incident is currently pending investigation.
Feb. 18
• Waverly officers arrested Broderick Tousley Beise, 36, of East Bethel, Minnesota, on multiple charges including assault, drunkenness and burglary/B&E following a physical altercation that occurred at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites.
• Officers were in the Waverly Health Center ER. Broderick Tousley Beise was charged with assault on a person in certain occupations.
• Waverly officers were called to WalMart for a report of shoplifting. Subsequent to investigation, Paul Raymond Perkins Jr., 18, of Ames, was arrested and charged with fifth degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Perkins was transported to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and released with a court date.
• Waverly police officers took a report of a car burglary that occurred behind the Bakery. This incident is currently under investigation.
Feb. 19
• A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Courtney Raeann Campbell, 23, of Waverly, rear-ended a 1999 Honda Accord driven by Olivia Holly Gibbs, 21, of Woden, who was slowing down due to traffic ahead. Traffic ahead had slowed down due to debris in the roadway. Campbell admitted to being on her phone at the time of the accident.
• Waverly officers took a report of theft from Fareway. This crime remains active and will continue to be investigated.
Feb. 21
• A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jean Ann Nass, 75, of Clarksville, was traveling Northbound on Hwy 218 near the 199mm. Nass was driving next to a semi and lost control of the vehicle. Nass went off the left side of the road and struck a cable barrier.
• A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jennifer Ann Hinderaker, 40, of Janesville, was stopped on westbound IA Hwy 3 waiting to turn southbound onto Aspen Avenue. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Boyd Anthony Scanlan, 18, of Parkersburg, was stopped directly behind Hinderaker. A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Katie Lynn Morrison, 27, of Parkersburg, was traveling westbound approaching the Impala, but was distracted and did not see the vehicle had stopped. Morrison struck the Impala, rear-end, which was then pushed into the Grand Cherokee, rear-end.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.