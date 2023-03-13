Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Feb. 20
• Three juveniles stole items from Kwik Star South. The juveniles have been referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Feb. 23
• Officers responded to a hit and run at the Fareway parking lot. Upon arrival officers met with the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox who stated an SUV hit her vehicle and an innocent bystander witnessed it. Officers spoke with the bystander who was able to get a photo of the SUV. The bystander stated that while the Equinox was parked, the SUV turned right, past the Equinox, but did not have enough clearance and collided with the Equinox. The Equinox was legally parked and the owner was inside the store while this happened.
• A 2013 Ford Edge driven by Mardelle Renee Mehmen, 64, of Waverly, was stopped at a red light facing east on 10th Ave SW. Mehmen moved forward and then stopped to wait for a vehicle traveling south on Fourth St. SW with a green light. A 2022 Ford F250 Super Duty driven by Glenn Wayne Faries, 64, of Mesquite, Texas observed Mehmen move forward, but did not see her stop again for the vehicle in the intersection. Faries was following too closely and ran into the back of Mehmen’s Edge.
Feb. 24
• At approximately 10:35 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on TN Plate 921 SNS for expired registration in the 1800 Block of 10th Ave SW. Lakina Marshay Lay, 31, of Waverly, was arrested for possession of marijuana first offense.
• A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile was traveling south on Dusty Ave and stopped at the intersection of 240th Street to turn right (west). While negotiating the turn, the juvenile lost traction at the rear tires. The rear of the Fusion slid towards the south ditch and dropped both tires off into it resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its top.
• A 1997 Dodge 1500 driven by Tanner Allen Jones, 18, of Newton, was headed West on 240th St. Jones lost control attempting to turn northbound on Dusty Ave. The vehicle rolled into the ditch.
Feb. 25
• At approximately 10 p.m., Scott Paul Schara, 44, of Waverly, flagged officers down and advised them that he had struck an animal on his way into town. Schara stated he was northbound on Fourth St. SW from the 218 exit, coming up to 29th Ave SW when an unknown animal believed to be a coyote ran across the road in front of him. The animal was struck on the front passenger side of Schara’s 2011 Toyota Sienna, causing damage. The animal was not able to be located. No injuries were reported.
• At approximately 11:09 p.m., Waverly officers responded to The Pour House for a request to remove a subject from the property. Subsequently, Naomi Rose Phillips, 28, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor, and one count interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
• A 2015 BMW driven by Krist Cenell-Herring Kuhlmann, 18, of Sumner, struck a deer.
Feb. 26
• Around 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Highway 3 for a single vehicle accident of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rafael Ceja Barajas, 29, of Clarksville, that lost control, left the roadway, and rolled before coming to a rest in the ditch. Barajas was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Feb. 27
• A 2016 Toyota Tundra Crewmax was legally parked and unoccupied. A 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Steven Lynn Dietz, 69, of Shell Rock, was attempting to parallel park when he over corrected and collided with the Tundra. Dietz admitted he hit the vehicle.
• At approximately 4:35 p.m., Bremwood staff reported two runaways. Both runaways are being charged with one count of theft in the fifth degree, and one count interference with official acts. These charges are being forwarded to Juvenile Court Services.
• A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Nicole Ann Russler, 37, of New Hampton, struck a deer.
Feb. 28
• A 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by a juvenile was traveling east. Entering the curve of the road, the Sonata went over the center of the road and scraped against the side of a 2022 Nissan Frontier driven by Thomas Dale Hubbard, 76, of Waverly, who was traveling west. The juvenile was cited for failure to maintain control.
• A 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile was traveling in the 1200 blk of Hwy 3 and a deer ran out in front of him causing a collision with the animal.
• At approximately 12:40 p.m., Waverly officers responded to Walmart for a report of a theft. Subsequent to investigation, Amanda Kay Kinyon, 39, of Clarksville, was arrested and charged with one count of theft in the third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor.
March 1
• At approximately 10:19 a.m., the Waverly Police Department took an assault report from AEA-LIED Education Center. Subsequently a juvenile will be referred to JCS for assaulting a teacher.
• The Waverly Police Department cited Brett Myers for allowing a dog to run at large.
• At approximately 8:12 p.m., the Waverly Police Department received a call regarding possible child abuse.
March 2
• The Waverly Police Department arrested Jason Harmon on a violation of parole absence from custody. Harmon was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• At approximately 9:48 a.m., the Waverly Police Department was called in reference to an assault. Subsequently Joel R. Mitchell, 25, of Waverly, was arrested for assault and taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• Waverly Police Department received a call regarding a possible assault.
• At approximately 5:30 p.m., Waverly officers took a report of fraud. This incident is currently under investigation.
• At approximately 10:49 a.m., the Waverly Police Department received a report of criminal mischief.
• At approximately 11:22 p.m., Waverly officers conducted a routine traffic stop. Subsequent to investigation, Mitchel Lee Swank, 23, of Benton, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated. Swank was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and released with a court date.
March 3
• A 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum driven by Russel Eugene Stensland, 65, of Waverly, was traveling northbound on Fourth Street SW and crossed the median, traveled through the southbound lanes and collided with a tree in the yard of 1310 Fourth Street SW. Stensland suffered a medical event that caused him to lose control.
March 4
• A 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by Douglas Allan Neuhas, 61, of Shell Rock, was traveling in the 1900 blk of Heritage Way and a deer ran out in front of him causing a collision.
• Waverly officers took a report of a theft from Walmart.
March 6
• Waverly officers took a report of harassment. Subsequent to investigation, Ronny Dean Van Wey, 81, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count harassment — third degree, a simple misdemeanor.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.