Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Feb. 7
• A 2012 Volkswagen Passat driven by Connie Lea Humpal, 62, of Waverly, entered 10th Street SW from a business driveway, did not see a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Anita Ann Wiebke, 60, of Cedar Falls, coming due to vehicles parked on the street. The Edge struck the Passat.
• A 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Dylan John Salinas, 23, of Charles City rear-ended a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by a juvenile after a non-contact vehicle caused other non-contact vehicles to stop.
Feb. 9
• A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jo Lynn Sanders Dorrance, 70, of Waverly, backed out of the driveway into a 2007 Ford 373 driven by Eric Michael Schares, 36, of Gilbertville. Schares’ Ford was parked in the street as they were cutting trees down. Dorrance proceeded to drive off, leaving the scene.
• A 2021 Chevrolet Fleet driven by Brandon Joseph Rosburg, 41, of Tripoli, was turning left coming from the parking lot behind the Breckynridge estates. As a 2005 Nissan Murano driven by Timothy Eubanks, 36, of Waverly, was coming out of the turn, Rosburg approached the curve. The vehicles collided.
• At approximately 5:58 a.m., Waverly police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of West Bremer. Subsequent to investigation, the driver, Cyrus Demones Banks, 38, of Waverly was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving while barred. Banks was transported to the Bremer County Jail.
• Waverly officers took a report of a fraud involving an individual’s debit card. This report was forwarded on to investigations.
• A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Michelle Marie Hovenga, 35, of Clarksville, struck a cow in the 2000 block of C33. At this time the cow is alive and the owner was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office if the cow dies or is injured.
Feb. 10
• Waverly officers conducted a routine traffic stop. Subsequent to investigation, Derrick Divondre Smith, 24, of Waverly, was charged with driving while barred. Smith was taken to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and released with a court date.
• A 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by Garth Austin Hellman, 31, of Mason City, struck a deer.
• A 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile stuck a deer.
Feb. 11
• At approximately 7:22 p.m. Waverly officers were notified of a hit and run that occurred in front of 211 W Bremer Ave. A 2022 Buick Envision driven by Kristi Kay Griffith, 67, of Nashua, was attempting to leave the parking lane when it backed into a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, causing minor damage. Onlookers attempted to wave down Griffith, but the Buick left the scene. Griffith was located and stopped shortly after by a Bremer County Deputy. Griffith admitted to backing into the Traverse, but stated she got out and looked for damage. Seeing no damage, she left. This does not accurately describe what occurred as told to officers by multiple witnesses inside Z’s Pizza and Diner. A driver’s exchange was completed and given to the reporting party.
• The Waverly Police Department took a theft report. The incident is currently under investigation.
• The Waverly Police Department arrested Christopher Groen, 40, of Allison, for operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 14
• A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Paula Ann Luhring, 75, of Waverly, was traveling south on Easton Ave when an unknown vehicle pulling a large trailer turned in front of her. This unknown vehicle was traveling north on Easton Ave and turned east (right) onto 143rd Street, making a large swing to clear the trailer. This forced Luhring to take evasive action to avoid the unknown unit. Luhring then struck a service pole and came to a rest after striking a satellite dish at the residence of 1424 Easton Ave. The initial point where the Silverado entered the ditch is perpendicular to the intersection of 143rd St and Easton Ave. Officers measured this first point to the rest point of the vehicle to be approximately 277 feet. Utilizing a friction coefficient of .34 for wet asphalt and wet/muddy grass, the stopping distance for a vehicle traveling at 35 mph is approximately 255 feet.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.