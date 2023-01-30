Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Jan. 16
• A theft in the fifth degree was reported and on Jan. 20 a juvenile was referred to JCS for the crime.
Jan. 18
• Jonathan Robert Perin, 40, of Waverly, was arrested for public intoxication.
• A 2015 Kia Soul driven by Vania Mercy-Rae Warns, 43, of Waterloo, struck a deer.
Jan. 19
• Waverly officers responded to a theft that had occurred at the Casey’s gas station on Fourth Street SW. Upon officers arrival they saw video footage of the suspect with a description of his appearance. The investigation is still ongoing.
Jan. 20
• A juvenile driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra stated the road was slippery when going around a curve. The juvenile proceeded to drive straight into a ditch, hitting a traffic sign.
• Waverly Police officers took a report of fraud. This incident is currently under investigation.
• A 2017 Western Star semi driven by Mark Edwin Brunner, 57, of Nashua, was southbound on Piedmont Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a turn onto 270th Street. The semi-trailer dropped into the northeast ditch causing it to overturn. The trailer did receive approximately $20,000 in damages and there were no injuries.
• A 2020 Honda CRV driven by Randel Howard Raub, 65, of Waseca, Minnesota, was traveling northbound on 218 on a ramp. Raub swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle that suddenly merged over. Raub ran off the left side of the road and struck a cable barrier.
Jan. 21
• At approximately 7:33 p.m., officers were called to the Cuna Cottage at the Bremwood campus for a report of a fight. One juvenile male was charged with simple assault.
• A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by a juvenile was traveling north on Yukon Ave. When the juvenile slowed to attempt the turn onto 215th Street the vehicle began to slide. The juvenile was unable to make a turn and drove the vehicle into the ditch to avoid rolling the vehicle.
• A 2014 Subaru Outback driven by Cody Lee Pitz, 23, of Frederika, was traveling east in the 2200 block of 140th Street. The roads were partially covered in snow and ice. Pitz hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch. The Outback went across a driveway and came to a stop on its side on the east side of the driveway. The side airbags were deployed but the front airbags were not deployed. Pitz and a passenger left the scene and returned on Jan. 22 while officers were investigating the scene.
Jan. 22
• A 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Kayla Renee Davis, 27, of Waterloo, was northbound on Highway 63 when Davis took Exit 175 (Highway 3). Davis lost control of the vehicle and drove into the ditch. When entering the ditch, the Mustang struck and damaged a DOT road sign. The damage to the sign and vehicle combined were greater than $1,500 damage. Davis had left the scene of the accident and later stated that she didn’t know that she had that much damage and needed to report the accident. Officers had the vehicle towed and met with Davis days later to issue her a citation for failure to maintain control.
• A 2003 Yukon GMC driven by Robin Lynn Fingalsen, 38, of Charles City, struck a deer.
Jan. 23
• A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Kimberly Rae Bruns, 45, of Waverly, was turning west from First Street SE to E Bremer Avenue. A pedestrian also was crossing the road at the same time. Bruns did not see the pedestrian crossing and struck him, knocking him to the ground. The pedestrian, Zachary Lewis, 25, of Waverly, was uninjured and did not require medical attention. Lewis was checked out by an ambulance on scene as a precaution and he was released. Officers transported Lewis to his residence. The Escape had no damage from the accident. Neither Lewis nor Bruns were requesting anything further from the Police Department or the ambulance.
Jan. 25
• A 2019 Ford Edge ST driven by John Lewis Lyons, 43, of Shell Rock was traveling eastbound on HWY 3 around a slight curve to the north where it intersects with 10th Avenue SW to the east. Lyons was turning right or eastbound onto 10th Avenue SW, hitting ice on 10th Avenue sending the driver side of the vehicle into a raised curb causing disabling damage to the front driver side. Lyons was the only occupant who was not injured. The vehicle was towed away by Dale’s towing, who was already on scene when officers arrived.
• Around 4:14 a.m., officers were just east of the intersection of Highway 218 and Maple Street in Janesville assisting other semis and motorists who were stuck on the roadway due to extremely icy road conditions. The roadway was 100% ice and passage was near impossible. Officers witnessed a 2022 Kenworth truck driven by Nicholas Charles Lane, 49, of Ankeny, traveling at a low rate of speed lose control and spin out on Highway 218, becoming stopped in the roadway. Officers then witnessed a 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Alexander Tyler Koch, 19, of Hampton, also southbound lose control and crash into the Kenworth before both vehicles slid off of the roadway and into the median. Neither driver was injured during the incident. Highway 218 southbound was closed for a period of time until Iowa DOT road crews were able to respond to the area and treat the roadways, allowing for drivers to have the ability to travel on the roadway again.
• At approximately 4:13 a.m., a northbound Freightliner semi driven by Michael Phillip Cicciari, 56, of North Port, Florida, was carrying bottles of orange juice and traveling north in the 2700 block of Highway 218 in Bremer County. The roadway was covered with a thin glaze of ice due to freezing drizzle in the area. The semi started drifting to the west and Cicciari lost control on the icy road. The semi entered the median and overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side in the southbound lanes of traffic. Cicciari was uninjured and the truck never made contact with any other vehicle. The driver kicked the windshield out of the tractor and exited the vehicle. Rasmussen’s Towing of Waterloo came to the scene to remove the vehicle. The damage to the trailer was extensive. The damage to the tractor was disabling.
• A 2013 Volvo truck driven by Bruce Erving Vanheel, 59, of Cedar, Minnesota, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in the 1600 block and attempted to pass a 2010 International truck driven by Nathan Lee Brandt, 35, of Waverly. Brandt was driving in the left lane with the blade down and applying road treatment when Vanheel side-swiped his truck. The Volvo’s fuel tank was damaged which resulted in approximately 70 gallons of diesel fuel spilling onto the highway. A HazMat team was utilized to contain the spill.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.