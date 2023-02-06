Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Jan. 24
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at the LIED Education Center. The student will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Jan. 25
• A 2018 Ford F15 driven by Jacob Alan Bahe, 23, of Tripoli, was traveling West on 29th Avenue SW approaching the intersection with Fourth St SW. Due to icy conditions, Bahe was unable to stop in time for the red light and slid through the intersection, side-swiping a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia 125’s trailer, operated by Gerald Leach, 63, of Cedar Rapids.
• A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by McKenna Sue Stewart, 18, of Cedar Falls, was southbound on 12th Street NW. Stewart lost control on an icy roadway and slid up onto the curb in the curve of the roadway. Stewart came to stop, striking a utility pole. The utility pole didn’t appear to be damaged, but there was damage to a marker post in front of the utility pole and the front of the Malibu.
• A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco, driven by Morgan Lan Bailey, 21, of North Branford, Connecticut, was westbound on W Bremer Ave (Hwy 3). A 2018 GMC Savana G2500 driven by Skyler Dean Manson, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was southbound on 20th Street NW making a left turn onto W Bremer Avenue. Bailey stated she had her phone on the dash using GPS and didn’t see the stop sign. The Cruze Eco collided with the Savana G2500 that was in the intersection making a left turn.
• The Waverly Police Department was called to 1010 Leitha Ter. in reference to a no contact order violation. Subsequently Brian Dwayne Carter, 34, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was arrested for the violation and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• An assault occurred at W-SR High School. Subsequent to an investigation a minor has been charged with assault causing injury.
Jan. 27
• A 2008 Ford Edge driven by Amanda Lynn Hubbard, 39, of Waverly, was backing out of the driveway. Hubbard backed into a 2000 Toyota Camry that was properly parked on the street.
• A 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by a juvenile was parked in the W-SR Auditorium circle drive. A 2007 BMW X3 driven by Holly Sue Schunk, 45, of Waverly, pulled in front of the Sienna to park, but the back of the vehicle wasn’t parallel to the curb. A school bus honked for cars to move so it could pull out and leave. The juvenile pulled away from the curb to move out of the way and struck the rear left bumper of the BMW. Both vehicles appeared to only have minor surface damage.
• At approximately 5:53 p.m., a 1995 Chevrolet K1500 driven by Breanna Lynn Norton, 18, of Allison, was driving south on Horton Rd. when she collided with a deer at the intersection of Cedar Lane and Horton Rd.
• A LIED Center student smashed a computer and has been charged with criminal mischief for the act.
• Waverly police were called to the LIED Center for a report of an assault.
• A 2013 Volvo 999 driven by Travis Eugene McDaniel, 53, of Charles City, was traveling north on Hwy 218 when the driver started to lose control due to the icy road conditions. McDaniel was not able to regain control and jacked-knifed the semi and then went into the east ditch.
Jan. 28
• A 2014 Chevrolet LLT driven by a juvenile attempted to slow/stop behind a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Deyton Nehemiah Love, 21, of Waterloo, and slid into the back of the F150.
• A 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Mary Kristine Bohlen, 57, of Allison, was traveling through the Walmart parking lot. Bohlen lost control due to icy conditions in the parking lot as she rounded an island of rocks in the lot. A 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Abigail Regan Miller, 27, of Nashua, could not avoid the Camry as it came down the hill towards her. The Camry then slid into the Cherokee striking its front quarter panel and coming to rest at the back driver’s side tire.
• A 2013 Peterbilt 386 driven by Adam Nicholas Warburton, 39, of Riceville, was westbound on 130th Street when Warburton attempted to turn south onto Casper Ave. Warburton failed to negotiate the turn due to the roadway and weather conditions. The Peterbilt entered the west ditch on Casper and overturned. The Peterbilt was full of 170 market pigs at the time of the accident. Warburton was not injured.
• A 2009 Toyota Avalon driven by Ashlie Francine Hampton Williams, 40, of Waterloo, was southbound on Piedmont Ave. Hampton Williams attempted to stop at the stop sign at Highway 3 but was unable to stop. The Avalon slid through the intersection and struck a 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Eric Michael Tompkins, 46, of Cedar Falls, that was eastbound on Highway 3. After striking the Outback, Hampton Williams went into the ditch on the SW corner of the intersection.
Jan. 29
• A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado K150 driven by Perry A Mast, 38, of Janesville, was moving snow and backed out of the driveway without looking. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT driven by Robert William Nellis, 79, of Waverly, was traveling north on First Street SE. Mast failed to yield while entering a through highway and struck Nellis’ Equinox.
Jan. 30
• At approximately 12:08 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa plate LON596 for an equipment violation. Joel Richard Mitchell, 24, of Waverly, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A 2011 BLUB school bus driven by Ethel Kristina Stout, 57, of Denver, was westbound on 275th Street and initiating a right turn at the intersection of Ivory Ave. A 2017 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Charlene Marie Hesse, 33, of Janesville, was westbound on 275th following the school bus. Hesse rear-ended the school bus as the bus slowed down to make the turn. Hesse said she might have fallen asleep for a brief moment.
• A 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by Ashley Lynn Ferson, 18, of Denver, struck a deer.
Jan. 31
• A Waverly resident was being harassed by Mischelli Ford-Nelson of Waterloo. Mischelli was warned not to contact the Waverly resident. Mischelli contacted the Waverly resident by text message minutes after being warned. A warrant for Harassment in the fifth degree has been submitted to the court.
• Waverly police officers took a report of vandalism at Bremwood. This individual will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
