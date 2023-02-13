Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Jan. 25
• The Waverly Police Department was contacted by DHS in reference to a violation of a no contact order. Subsequently the defendant of the order and the protected party of the order were arrested for violating the no contact order.
Feb. 1
• A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nikki Dianne Kingsley, 39, of Plainfield, was southbound in the 1600 block of Easton Ave when Kingsley struck a deer crossing the roadway. The Silverado suffered significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
Feb. 2
• A 2001 Mazda 626 driven by a juvenile and a 2015 Toyota Highlander XLE driven by Sun Young Kwon, 44, of Waverly, were eastbound on West Bremer Avenue. Kwon was stopped in traffic just east of the intersection, the juvenile pulled up behind Kwon stopping and ran into the rear of her Highlander. The Mazda had minor damage to its front bumper from hitting the Highlander’s trailer hitch. An officer was sitting on Sixth Street SW and witnessed the accident. The juvenile was issued a citation for failure to stop within assured clear distance.
• A 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jennifer Dawnyl Bauer, 48, of Charles City, struck a deer.
Feb. 3
• Waverly police officers took a report of a theft. This incident is currently under investigation.
Feb. 4
• A 2015 Buick Encore driven by Michelle Dawn Murray, 52, of Denver, was traveling north on Fourth St. SW and had a green light at the intersection. Murray went through the intersection traveling north. After the Encore went through the intersection, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LRZ driven by Ruth Ann Davis, 80, of Waverly, attempted a left turn on Fourth St. SW, but failed to yield to Murray.
• The Waverly Police Department charged Aireus Mccollough with allowing an animal to run at large.
• A 2011 GMC Acadia driven by David Joseph Miltenberger, 32, of Waverly, struck a deer.
Feb. 5
• A 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Judith Kay Stevenson, 79, of Waverly, was traveling in the 1900 block of Heritage Way. While doing this she collided with a deer trying to cross the roadway.
• At approximately 12:03 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
• Subsequent to the stop Bradley Duane Bahlmann, 41, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• At approximately 1:18 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate HXC850 for driving without headlights. Kyler Michael Wilson, 28, of Jesup, was arrested for OWI third offense.
• Waverly officers took a report of theft from a rent deposit box attached to a residence.
Feb. 6
• The Waverly Police Department took an assault report from the LIED Education Center. A juvenile assaulted a teacher. The juvenile was referred to JCS.
• Joshua Lee Zeigler, 35, of Waverly, was arrested for assault and taken to the Bremer County Jail.
• Waverly officers took a report of criminal mischief following an investigation at the LIED center location on Bremwood campus.
• A phone was stolen from a vehicle at Kwik Star South. It is under investigation.
Feb. 7
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault at the Woodhaven Shelter on Bremwood Campus. Subsequent to investigation, the offender was arrested for two counts of assault and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.