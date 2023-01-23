Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Jan. 6
• At approximately 8:49 p.m., Waverly officers responded to a motor vehicle accident of a truck running over a pedestrian, This occurred in the parking lot of Kwik star South, a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Lukus William Vaughn, 18, of Cedar Falls, was backing out of their parking space when Skyler MIchael Babcock, 18, of New Hartford, was struck and subsequently drug underneath the vehicle. The rear tire of the truck possibly ran over Babcock’s right ankle. Babcock was heavily intoxicated at the time. A witness stated they observed Babcock walk behind the truck, drop their drink, bend down to pick it up, and was then struck by the backing vehicle. Vaughn and the two passengers believed Babcock had walked behind the truck entirely and gotten into the vehicle of a friend that was parked next to them. Vaughn stated he did not have any indication that Babcock was struck until he observed the witness yelling and attempting to get his attention. Vaughn agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test, although officers observed no indication of intoxication. The pbt result was 0.007%. Babcock was transported by ambulance to the Waverly Health Center Emergency Department. Vaughn was given a copy of the driver’s exchange. On Jan. 12 officers were able to view the video from Kwik Star’s security cameras. The videos clearly show Babcock running to a different vehicle parked next to Vaughn’s Ram 2500, opening the rear door and placing some items inside. Babcock drops an item which rolls under the truck and continues to roll behind the Ram 2500. Babcock runs behind both vehicles and bends down to pick up this item as he is struck by Vaughn’s Ram 2500. No criminal charges are being filed at this time.
Jan. 7
• Waverly police officers took a report of a theft that occurred at the Cedar Valley Friends of the Family Shelter. This incident is currently under investigation.
Jan. 9
• An assault occurred at the LIED center. A minor was charged with assault.
• A Waverly resident was scammed out of $350 when they were contacted by Facebook stating they had won $500,000. The incident is under investigation.
Jan. 10
• Waverly officers were called to the LIED Center for an assault. A minor has been charged with assault.
Jan. 11
• A 2006 Ford Taurus SEL driven by Victoria Kay Wygle, 58, of Aplington, was traveling west on 10th Avenue SW. A 2019 Ford F150 Supercrew driven by Craig James Vogt, 61, of Tripoli, was also west on 10th Avenue SW. Vogt went to change lanes and did not see Wygle and made contact with the right side of her vehicle causing damage to both vehicles.
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at 1010 Leitha Terrace. Subsequent to investigation, Brian Dwayne Carter, 34, of Bolingbrook, Illinois was arrested for assault causing bodily injury. Carter was transported to the Bremer County Jail for processing.
Jan. 12
• A 2002 GMC Sierra C1500 was legally parked and unoccupied. A 2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited driven by Emily Irene Schnurstein, 47, of Ionia, was parked next to the Sierra on the left. While attempting to reverse out of the parking spot, Schnurstein hit the Sierra’s rear driver side bumper with her passenger side rear bumper.
• A 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL driven by Eveline Sue Dingler, 59, of Waverly, was driving approximately 55 mph in between highway 3 and 63. While driving, Dingler collided with a deer as it ran into the roadway.
• At approximately 11:12 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Tennessee Plate 921 SNS. Lakina Marshay Lay, 31, of Waverly, was arrested for possession of marijuana first offense.
• A 2001 Toyota RAV4 driven by Joseph William Cappiello, 20, of Tripoli, was northbound in the 2600 block of Joplin Avenue when the vehicle had a defect that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the concrete bridge barrier. The vehicle came to a complete stop in the southbound lanes of travel and suffered severe, disabling damage. The vehicle was towed to Dale’s Towing in Waverly.
Jan. 13
• Waverly police officers took a report of theft at Walmart. Subsequent to investigation, Jade Victoria Bergmann, 22, of Nashua, was arrested for fifth degree theft. Bergmann was transported to the Bremer County Jail for processing.
• Waverly police officers took a report of a theft that occurred at Wartburg. This incident is currently under investigation.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of vandalism to a vehicle.
• A 2016 Ram 1500 driven by a juvenile was westbound on 132nd Street when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. At the same time a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Stanley Dean Koester, 77, of Sumner, was southbound on Viking Avenue. Koester was unable to avoid striking the Ram 1500 as it entered the intersection. The juvenile was not injured and two of the three passengers in the Suburban were transported to CMH for minor injuries. Koester was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and violation of a license restriction.
Jan. 14
• Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation, Pinkie Marie Flowers, 32, of Readlyn, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Jan. 15
• A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a juvenile turned off of Fairview Avenue onto 29th Avenue SE heading to school. The juvenile doesn’t know what happened, that the car just drove into the ditch striking a tree causing considerable damage to the car. The Camry’s front right tire appeared to have a broken tie rod as the tire was no longer steering and the tire was flat. It is unknown if this happened prior to the accident or was caused by the accident.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of an assault. Subsequently a juvenile was charged.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of an assault. Subsequently a juvenile was charged with assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of an assault. Subsequently a juvenile was charged with simple assault.
Jan. 16
• The Waverly Police Department took a theft report from LSI-Bremwood. It was reported that an unknown person stole the sidewalk trench grate covers from outside of the LIED Center. Sidewalk trench grate covers were located and the incident was closed.
• A 2012 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Steven Lee Engelhardt, 54, of Waverly, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.