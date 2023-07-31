Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
July 16
• A 2013 Ford F150 driven by Pierce Robert Schulz, 26, of Fredericksburg, was northbound in the 1400 block of Sable Avenue when the driver lost control and drove it through both sides of the ditch. Schulz was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense.
July 18
• Shawn Michael Engbretson, 37, of Cedar Rapids, was operating a 2023 John Deere UTV in the south ditch along Hwy 3 at the intersection with Apen Avenue. Engbretson was a contractor with the Iowa DOT that was hired to spray along the state roads. As the UTV was attempting to exit the ditch onto Aspen Avenue the driver struck a culvert that was covered by grass. This caused the UTV to roll over and spill its chemical into the ditch. Engbretson did receive a minor cut on his head that required stitches. The damage to the UTV was minimal. Iowa DNR was contacted in regards to the chemical spill. The company did follow all state guidelines in regards to clean-up.
July 19
• A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ driven by Cynthia Sue Flowers, 61, of Waverly, was stopped at the stop sign heading eastbound when it pulled out in front of a 2003 Dodge Dakota SXT driven by Greg Edward Schmadeke, 67, of Waverly. Flowers said she had stopped and went to crossover Fourth Street SW when she thought it was clear to do so. She said she did not see the Dakota SXT. Flowers was given a citation for failure to yield upon entering a thru highway.
• A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kelsey Schuler Langan, 21, of Waterloo, attempted to turn out into traffic thinking the road was clear. The Malibu struck a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a juvenile in the front passenger side wheel.
• Waverly Officers made contact with a subject in the 600 block of West Bremer Ave. Subsequent to investigation, Tara Kay Lantz, 48, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
July 20
• A 1999 Honda motorcycle driven by John Westley Tyler, 18, of Westgate, was northbound on Hwy 63 at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle failed to negotiate a slight curve due to his speed, went onto the gravel shoulder, lost control, hit a sign, was ejected and rolled into the east ditch.
July 21
• Joshua James Loomis Wikert, 18, of Coulter, heard a noise from his 2008 Chevrolet Impala and then lost control of the vehicle. Loomis Wilkert tried to correct the loss of control but couldn’t keep the vehicle from crossing through the median and into oncoming traffic. During the accident the front passenger’s wheel broke off.
July 22
• A 2010 Chevrolet HHR driven by Paule Colombe Itoua Olongaut, 21, of Waverly, was waiting to turn north onto Fourth Street SW out of a parking lot in the 1800 block of Fourth Street SW. At the same time a truck was traveling in the outside lane going south in the 1800 blk of Fourth Street SW. It was attempting to turn into the same parking lot vehicle one was trying to turn out of. A 2010 Hyundai Veracruz driven by Joyce Ann Block, 81, of Waverly, was also traveling in the inside lane of the 1800 block of Fourth Street SW going south. Due to the truck blocking the position of the Veracruz, the Chevrolet HHR did not see the Veracruz. The HHR then attempted to turn left and go north on Fourth Street SW. As the HHR crossed the southbound inside lane it collided into the side of the Veracruz. This caused the Veracruz to cross into oncoming traffic and run over a sign in the median.
July 24
• The Waverly Police Department was called to Kwik Star West for a report of theft. Subsequent to investigation, James Francis Miller, 68, of Waverly was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The property that was taken from Kwik Star was returned.
• A 2019 Kia Sorento driven by Richard Dean Roberts, 40, of Cedar Rapids, was traveling north on Hwy 218 and was traversing a westward curve in the left hand lane near mile marker 199. A semi truck and trailer was also traversing the westward curve but in the right hand lane. The semi began to overtake the Sorento by crossing the center line forcing the Sorento to take evasive action. The Sorento went off the road and struck the median wire guard rail. The semi was not located.
July 25
• Waverly police took a report of possible THC oil being found in a vape cartridge at Bremwood. Subsequent to investigation one juvenile has been referred to Juvenile Court Services.
July 26
• A 2021 Ford Edge driven by Jeremiah Petersen Williams, 46, of Gaylord, Minnesota, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.