Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
June 16
• A 2014 Ford car driven by Zachary Francis Meunier, 33, of Le Claire, had stopped at the stop sign on the northbound exit ramp from US Highway 63 at IA Highway 3. A 2023 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michael Lester Weidemann, 45, of Sumner, was traveling eastbound on IA Highway 3 approaching Meunier. Meunier stated he did not see the Traverse, and pulled out onto IA Highway 3, with the intention of turning westbound. The Traverse struck Meunier’s vehicle, broadside.
June 17
• A 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Larry Warren Torkelson, 75, of Mason City, struck a deer.
June 19
• Waverly officers took a report of a theft from Hy-Vee. This report will be forwarded onto investigations.
June 20
• Waverly officers took a report of a personal injury moped accident. When officers arrived they found Tyson Lee Beach, 37, of Waverly, the driver of a 2022 Diax moped laying off the road way in the grass on the south west corner of the intersection .He had road rash on his left leg, bicep and forearm as well as both hands and his right forearm. He thought he had hit his head as well. He said he was driving his moped when he looked up ahead and all of the sudden saw a pedestrian running across the road. He hit his brakes so he wouldn't hit her and lost control of the moped. Based on where the skid marks from the moped were on the road, the pedestrian had almost made it to the south west corner she was running to when the accident occurred. She was not in this incident. Beach was transported to the hospital.
June 21
• Waverly officers responded to Wartburg College E Lot to take a report of a vehicle that had hit a visitor parking sign. When officers arrived they spoke with Kathryn Elizabeth Olson, 76, of Waverly, the driver of a 2023 Toyota RAV4 who said she had hit her gas instead of the brake as she was pulling into her parking spot. That caused her to jump the curb and hit the sign, damaging her vehicle and bending the sign over.
June 21
• Waverly officers took a report of a theft that had occurred in the Waverly Health Center parking lot.
June 22
• A Bremwood resident assaulted staff members and was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
• A 1998 Kenworth truck driven by Ryan Dakota Fraim, 31, of Readlyn, was traveling southbound in the 2700 block of Ivory Avenue when the vehicle went off the road to the right, drove into the ditch, struck a culvert and rolled over, coming to rest on the driver's side.
June 23
• Waverly officers arrested Andrea Ellen Daniels, 50, of Waterloo, for OWI following a traffic investigation.
• A 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Janet Lea Copper Chandler, 66, of Plainfield, struck a deer.
• A 2023 Kenworth semi driven by Gil Antonio Apolinario, 65, of Boca Raton, Florida, made a narrow turn from Barrick Rd onto North maple. When the semi was turning, it struck a flashing pedestrian sign that was equipped with solar power for the flashers. Apolinario was later found at a nearby gas station and admitted he heard something when he made the turn, but didn’t think he struck anything.
June 26
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a hit and run. A woman’s car was being parked in the 100 block of Third Street SE when a burgundy colored SUV backed into it.
• A 2010 Ford Edge driven by a juvenile was northbound on Y Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve onto 150th St. The juvenile over-corrected and lost control, rolling and ending up in the south ditch.
• A 2009 Kia Sportage driven by Dalton Joseph Woodyard, 23, of Janesville, struck a deer.
• A 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by Christina M Ahne, 54, of De Soto, Illinois, was southbound when it struck a deer in the roadway, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
June 27
• A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT driven by Duke Davis Plumley, 37, of Waterloo, and a 2015 Ford Transit T-250 driven by Ryan David Pruisner, 36, of Shell Rock, were both at Kwik Star east. The Malibu LT was leaving the parking lot when it drove behind the Transit T-250. Pruisner looked but did not see Plumley was behind his vehicle. He began to back out of his parking spot, backing into the passenger side doors of the Malibu LT. Pruisner looked but there are no windows in the back of the Transit T-250 and he did not see the Malibu LT in the mirrors at the time he was backing.
• A 2017 Nissan Pathfinder driven by James Gerard Bodensteiner, 54, of New Hampton, struck a deer.
June 27
• A 2016 Roke moped driven by a juvenile was eastbound on First Avenue Northeast turning left (northbound) on Fourth Street Northeast. The moped's front tire broke loose on the seal coated street causing the juvenile to lose control and lay the moped down.
June 28
• A 2009 Volkswagen car driven by Eric Leighton Schoville, 40, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.