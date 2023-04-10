Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
March 21
• A 2003 GMC Yukon was legally parked and had no occupants. A 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL driven by a juvenile pulled into the neighboring parking stall and turned too sharply, striking the Yukon. The juvenile is at fault.
March 22
• A 22 year old Waverly resident was scammed out of $1,400. The incident is under further investigation.
• The Waverly Police Department received a report of vandalism in the alley behind Asian Gardens.
March 23
• A 2022 Ford F350 driven by Christopher James Garden, 57, of Charles City, was eastbound on Fifth Ave NW. Garden missed the first driveway to the sale barn and the second driveway was closed off. Garden looked and didn’t see a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Virgil Paul Zwanziger, 91, of Nashua, that had stopped behind him. Garden backed up striking Zwanziger’s vehicle.
March 24
• At approximately 12:15 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
• Subsequent to the stop Mariah J Kleitsch, 24, of Readlyn, was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• Waverly officers arrested Charles John Averhoff, 64, of Waverly, for assault following an investigation of an incident.
• Waverly officers arrested Aaron Dennis Moore, 33, of Waverly, for OWI first offense following an on road investigation during a traffic stop.
March 26
• A 2005 Buick LaCrosse driven by Katie Elizabeth Cook, 36, of Waterloo, entered the intersection striking a 2019 Nissan Murano driven by Rheannon Marie Carlson, 44, of Cedar Falls. Cook did not see Carlson. Cook had two infants in the back seat, both in car seats and uninjured. Carlson’s Murano was towed to Dale’s.
• At approximately 2 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Missouri Plate NC4X5F. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 55, of Waverly, was arrested for driving while license revoked and OWI first offense.
March 28
• At approximately 9:16 a.m. the Waverly Police Department took a report from the W-SR High School reporting a harassment.
March 31
• A 2013 Toyota Prius driven by a juvenile and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a juvenile were eastbound on Second Avenue SW. The Silverado had stopped behind several cars that were slopped at the Fourth Street SW stop sign. The Prius approached and rear-ended the Silverado. The driver of the Prius stated she saw the brake lights on but didn’t brake until it was too late.
• At approximately 6:30 a.m. officers were called to ‘Get Roasted’ at 106 W Bremer Avenue for a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle. This case is under investigation.
• A theft from a vehicle was reported and the incident is under investigation.
• A vehicle burglary occurred and the incident is under investigation.
• A vehicle was burglarized and the incident is under investigation.
April 2
• A 2013 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Sharai Gonzalez, 23, of West Union, struck a deer.
• A 2004 Hyundai Sonata driven by Leo Edward Dodd, 19, of Janesville, struck a deer.
April 3
• A 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Cameron James McKenna, 22, of Charles City, entered an intersection and was struck by a 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Gracimae Sunshine Miller, 18, of Waverly. McKenna stated he believed it was a four-way stop. McKenna was driving his friend’s car.
• A 2003 Ford Escape driven by Hadleigh Rose Wolff, 18, of Clarksville, failed to respond to a yellow traffic light. The traffic light changed to red upon Wolff entering the intersection. A 2019 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Jane Ellen Wollenzien, 78, of Waverly, responded to the green traffic light, broad siding Wolff’s vehicle.
• A 2022 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Marla Jean Tegtmeier, 69, of Marble Rock, struck a deer.
April 4
• A juvenile Bremwood resident damaged a vehicle and was charged with criminal mischief fourth degree.
• A 2011 Subaru Legacy driven by Jason Richard Comer, 41, of Tripoli, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.